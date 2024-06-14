Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

Bangladesh, Netherlands are in contention for Super 8 from Group D. England put their case stronger from Group B after thrashing Oman by 8 wickets. Check T20 World Cup team rankings of all group here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Afghanistan moved to the first spot on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table after winning the match against Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday morning. With the win, Afghanistan became the second team to qualify for Super 8 from Group C. This means the 2022 edition semifinalists New Zealand are knocked out of the showpiece event.


In Group A, India are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 leaderboard followed by USA and Pakistan.

In Group B, Australia are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings followed by Scotland and England, who made their case stronger for Super 8 qualification after a win against Oman on early Friday morning.

In Group D, South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 round as table toppers, the second team will be decided on Monday. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are in contention for Super 8.

Group A rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate
India (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.137
United States of America 3 2 1 0 4 0.127
Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.191
Canada 3 1 2 0 2 -0.493
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.712



Group B rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate
Australia (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 3.58
Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 2.164
England 3 1 1 1 3 3.081
Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098
Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062



Group C rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate
Afghanistan (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 4.230
West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 2.596
Uganda 3 1 2 0 2 -4.217
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -0.434
New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -2.425


Group D rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate
South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 0.603
Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 0.478
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408
Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539
Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777


Top 10 batters in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 3 0 167 80 55.66 154.62 0 2 0 10 10
Aaron Jones (USA) 3 3 2 141 94* 141 160.22 0 1 0 6 13
DA Warner (AUS) 3 3 0 115 56 38.33 153.33 0 1 0 11 6
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 0 114 70 38 121.27 0 1 1 12 3
AGS Gous (USA) 3 3 0 102 65 34 132.46 0 1 0 12 4
MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 0 101 52 33.66 112.22 0 1 0 10 3
NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 140.27 0 1 0 6 4
MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 2 1 97 67* 97 183.01 0 1 0 4 8
RR Pant (IND) 3 3 1 96 42 48 124.67 0 0 0 10 3
DA Miller (SA) 3 3 2 94 59* 94 98.94 0 1 0 5 5


Top 10 wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 3 3 68 11.2 0 12 5/9 3.5 3.7 5.66 1 1
A Nortje (SA) 3 3 72 12 0 8 4/7 5.37 3.58 9 1 0
AS Joseph (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 8 4/19 7.37 5.36 8.25 1 0
A Zampa (AUS) 3 3 72 12 0 8 4/12 8 5.33 9 1 0
AJ Hosein (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 7 5/11 5.85 3.72 9.42 0 1
HH Pandya (IND) 3 3 72 12 2 7 3/27 9.28 5.41 10.28 0 0
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 3 3 72 12 0 7 4/9 10.71 6.25 10.28 1 0
Rishad Hossain (BAN) 3 3 72 12 0 7 3/22 12.42 7.25 10.28 0 0
MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 3 54 9 0 6 3/19 8.66 5.77 9 0 0
Rashid Khan (AFG) 3 3 72 12 0 6 4/17 9 4.5 12 1 0

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

