ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

Afghanistan moved to the first spot on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table after winning the match against Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday morning. With the win, Afghanistan became the second team to qualify for Super 8 from Group C. This means the 2022 edition semifinalists New Zealand are knocked out of the showpiece event.
In Group A, India are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 leaderboard followed by USA and Pakistan.
In Group B, Australia are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings followed by Scotland and England, who made their case stronger for Super 8 qualification after a win against Oman on early Friday morning.
In Group D, South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 round as table toppers, the second team will be decided on Monday. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are in contention for Super 8.