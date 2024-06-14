ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers

Afghanistan moved to the first spot on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table after winning the match against Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday morning. With the win, Afghanistan became the second team to qualify for Super 8 from Group C. This means the 2022 edition semifinalists New Zealand are knocked out of the showpiece event.

In Group A, India are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 leaderboard followed by USA and Pakistan.

In Group B, Australia are at the top of the T20 World Cup 2024 team rankings followed by Scotland and England, who made their case stronger for Super 8 qualification after a win against Oman on early Friday morning.

In Group D, South Africa have already qualified for the Super 8 round as table toppers, the second team will be decided on Monday. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are in contention for Super 8.

Group A rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate India (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.137 United States of America 3 2 1 0 4 0.127 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.191 Canada 3 1 2 0 2 -0.493 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.712







Group B rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate Australia (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 3.58 Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 2.164 England 3 1 1 1 3 3.081 Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098 Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062





Group C rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate Afghanistan (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 4.230 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 2.596 Uganda 3 1 2 0 2 -4.217 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -0.434 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -2.425



Group D rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 0.603 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 0.478 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408 Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777



Top 10 batters in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 3 0 167 80 55.66 154.62 0 2 0 10 10 Aaron Jones (USA) 3 3 2 141 94* 141 160.22 0 1 0 6 13 DA Warner (AUS) 3 3 0 115 56 38.33 153.33 0 1 0 11 6 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 0 114 70 38 121.27 0 1 1 12 3 AGS Gous (USA) 3 3 0 102 65 34 132.46 0 1 0 12 4 MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 0 101 52 33.66 112.22 0 1 0 10 3 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 140.27 0 1 0 6 4 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 2 1 97 67* 97 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 RR Pant (IND) 3 3 1 96 42 48 124.67 0 0 0 10 3 DA Miller (SA) 3 3 2 94 59* 94 98.94 0 1 0 5 5