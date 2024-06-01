T20 World Cup: USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between co-host United States of America and their neighbours and oldest cricketing rivals Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on June 2 at 6 AM (Indian Standard Time). While the two have had a continuous rivalry since 1844 in the game of cricket, at the international level, they have faced each other in seven T20s.
Grand Prairie pitch report for the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match
The average score batting first at the Grand Prairie in seven international games has been 136. However, the highest score by a team is 230/3. Thus, predicting a total at this wicket could be tricky. The Major League Cricket matches held at this venue were mostly high-scoring. Thus, a high-scoring game is expected here. However, dampness in the wicket might make batting a bit difficult.
Grand Prairie weather forecast during the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match
There is a flood warning throughout the state of Texas in the United States and Grand Prairie, where the stadium is located has also received the same. The weather at the time of the match, which is 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM Local time is going to be cloudy. It will remain so for the entirety of the game till 111: 30 pm Local time and and 10: AM IST according to Accuweather.