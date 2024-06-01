Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup: USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

T20 World Cup: USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast

The USA and Canada are eternal rivals. However, at the international level, they have played seven T20is against each and in them, it is the USA which dominates the head-to-head stats

T20 World Cup USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast
T20 World Cup USA vs CAN head-to-head, pitch report, weather forecast
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between co-host United States of America and their neighbours and oldest cricketing rivals Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on June 2 at 6 AM (Indian Standard Time). While the two have had a continuous rivalry since 1844 in the game of cricket, at the international level, they have faced each other in seven T20s.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


USA vs CAN head-to-head in T20s

The United States leads the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won five out of the eight matches played between the two sides. 

Total matches played: 8
United States of America won: 5
Canada won: 2
Tied: 1

USA vs CAN head-to-head at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

Matches played: 4
United States of America: 4
Canada: 0

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Canada

Matches played: 2
United States of America: 0
Canada: 2

USA vs CAN head-to-head in Neutral Venues 

Matches played: 2
United States of America: 1
Canada: 0

Grand Prairie Stadium T20 record

City Houston
Country United States
First T20 Match 07/04/24
Last T20 Match 25/05/24
Matches Played 7
Matches Won by Home Side 6 (85.71%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (14.29%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 0 (0.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 3 (37.50%)
Matches Won Batting Second 4 (50.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 3 (37.50%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (50.00%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 74 A Johnson (Canada) 09/04/2024 v United States
Best Bowling 06/10/24 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 25/05/2024 v United States
Highest Team Innings 230/3 (United States) 09/04/2024 v Canada
Lowest Team Innings 132 (Canada) 07/04/2024 v United States
Highest Run Chase Achieved 169/6 (United States) 13/04/2024 v Canada
Average Runs per Wicket 24.86
Average Runs per Over 7.99
Average Score Batting First 136


Grand Prairie pitch report for the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

The average score batting first at the Grand Prairie in seven international games has been 136. However, the highest score by a team is 230/3. Thus, predicting a total at this wicket could be tricky. The Major League Cricket matches held at this venue were mostly high-scoring. Thus, a high-scoring game is expected here. However, dampness in the wicket might make batting a bit difficult. 

Grand Prairie weather forecast during the USA vs CAN T20 World Cup match

There is a flood warning throughout the state of Texas in the United States and Grand Prairie, where the stadium is located has also received the same. The weather at the time of the match, which is 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM Local time is going to be cloudy. It will remain so for the entirety of the game till 111: 30 pm Local time and and 10: AM IST according to Accuweather. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about venues in US & West Indies

Nassau County to Grand Prairie: USA Stadiums hosting T20 World Cup 2024

USA to IND: A look at new jerseys of all 20 teams for T20 WC 2024; In Pics

T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

T20 World Cup, Match 1: USA vs Canada Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: How US vs Canada cricket rivalry is older than Ashes?

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-ups: IND vs BAN live match time, live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit hopes of quick acclimatisation of New York pitch

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupUSACanadaT20 cricketBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story