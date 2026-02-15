T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers

Associate Sponsors

From the Super 8 format to the remaining Group fixtures, here's all you need to know about the teams that have qualified for the next round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:48 PM IST
India joined West Indies to become second team to qualify for the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, after it defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the win, India not only qualified for the Super 8 round but after suffering the heavy defeat Pakistan slipped to third place on Group B points table.  
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification rules
 
  • Two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 round.
  • The top two teams in each group will be decided based on their position in the points table.
  • How India qualify for the Super 8 round from Group A
  • After winning three consecutive matches, India have qualified for the Super 8 round.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round format
 
  • The eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups: Group X and Group Y.
  • All teams are pre-seeded.
  • The Super 8 seeding was announced along with the schedule.
  T20 World Cup 2026: Teams qualified for Super 8 round 
  • West Indies
  • India
 
Super 8 round pre-seeding
Group X Group Y
India (X1) England (Y1)
Australia (X2) New Zealand (Y2)
West Indies (X3) Pakistan (Y3)
South Africa (X4) Sri Lanka (Y4)
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Q 1 India 3 3 0 0 0 3.05 6
2 USA 4 2 2 0 0 0.788 4
3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.403 4
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -1.352 2
5 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443 0
  Group A remaining fixtures 
Group A T20 World Cup schedule
Match No Date Group Venue Team 1 Team 2 Local Time
35 Thu, 18 Feb 2026 A Colombo (SSC) Namibia Pakistan 15:00:00
36 Thu, 18 Feb 2026 A Ahmedabad India Netherlands 19:00:00
     
T20 WC 2026 Group B team rankings
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 3.125 4
2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 1.984 4
3 Australia 2 1 1 0 0 1.1 2
4 Ireland 3 1 2 0 0 0.15 2
5 Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546 0
    Group B remaining fixtures 
Match No. Date Venue Fixture Result / Status
6 02/08/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Ireland Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
8 02/09/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Oman vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
14 02/11/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Australia vs Ireland Australia won by 67 runs
16 02/12/26 Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Oman Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
19 02/13/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Zimbabwe vs Australia Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
22 02/14/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Ireland vs Oman Upcoming
30 02/16/26 Pallekele Australia vs Sri Lanka Upcoming
32 02/17/26 Pallekele Ireland vs Zimbabwe Upcoming
38 02/19/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Upcoming
40 02/20/26 Pallekele Australia vs Oman Upcoming
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C leaderboard
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
Q West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 1.82 6
2 England 3 2 1 0 0 -0.143 4
3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 0 0.359 2
4 Italy 2 1 1 0 0 -0.352 2
5 Nepal 3 0 3 0 0 -1.942 0
  Group C remaining fixtures 
 
Match No. Date Venue Teams Result
2 Feb 7 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Scotland West Indies won by 35 runs
5 Feb 8 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England vs Nepal England won by 4 runs
7 Feb 9 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs Italy Scotland won by 73 runs
15 Feb 11 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai West Indies vs England West Indies won by 30 runs
17 Feb 12 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs Italy Italy won by 10 wkts
23 Feb 14 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs England England won by 5 wkts
25 Feb 15 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs West Indies West Indies won by 9 wickets
29 Feb 16 Eden Gardens, Kolkata England vs Italy Upcoming
33 Feb 17 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Scotland vs Nepal Upcoming
37 Feb 19 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Italy Upcoming
   
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table
POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
1 South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 1.477 6
2 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 0 0.701 4
3 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 0 0 -1.03 2
4 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.555 0
5 Canada 2 0 2 0 0 -1.526 0
  Group D remaining fixtures   
T20 WC Group D schedule
Match No Date Teams Venue Time (IST)
28 Mon, 16 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00
31 Tue, 17 Feb '26 Canada vs New Zealand Chennai 11:00:00
34 Wed, 18 Feb '26 South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00
39 Thu, 19 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai 19:00:00
   
