T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers
From the Super 8 format to the remaining Group fixtures, here's all you need to know about the teams that have qualified for the next round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats Anish Kumar New Delhi
India joined West Indies to become second team to qualify for the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, after it defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the win, India not only qualified for the Super 8 round but after
suffering the heavy defeat Pakistan
slipped to third place on Group B points table.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification rules Two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 round. The top two teams in each group will be decided based on their position in the points table. How India qualify for the Super 8 round from Group A After winning three consecutive matches, India have qualified for the Super 8 round.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round format The eight qualified teams will be divided into two groups: Group X and Group Y. All teams are pre-seeded. The Super 8 seeding was announced along with the schedule. T20 World Cup 2026: Teams qualified for Super 8 round
Super 8 round pre-seeding Group X Group Y India (X1) England (Y1) Australia (X2) New Zealand (Y2) West Indies (X3) Pakistan (Y3) South Africa (X4) Sri Lanka (Y4)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A points table POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q 1 India 3 3 0 0 0 3.05 6 2 USA 4 2 2 0 0 0.788 4 3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.403 4 4 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -1.352 2 5 Namibia 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443 0 Group A remaining fixtures
Group A T20 World Cup schedule Match No Date Group Venue Team 1 Team 2 Local Time 35 Thu, 18 Feb 2026 A Colombo (SSC) Namibia Pakistan 15:00:00 36 Thu, 18 Feb 2026 A Ahmedabad India Netherlands 19:00:00
T20 WC 2026 Group B team rankings POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 3.125 4 2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 1.984 4 3 Australia 2 1 1 0 0 1.1 2 4 Ireland 3 1 2 0 0 0.15 2 5 Oman 3 0 3 0 0 -4.546 0
Group B remaining fixtures
Match No. Date Venue Fixture Result / Status 6 02/08/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Ireland Sri Lanka won by 20 runs 8 02/09/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Oman vs Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts 14 02/11/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Australia vs Ireland Australia won by 67 runs 16 02/12/26 Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Oman Sri Lanka won by 105 runs 19 02/13/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Zimbabwe vs Australia Zimbabwe won by 23 runs 22 02/14/26 Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Ireland vs Oman Upcoming 30 02/16/26 Pallekele Australia vs Sri Lanka Upcoming 32 02/17/26 Pallekele Ireland vs Zimbabwe Upcoming 38 02/19/26 Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Upcoming 40 02/20/26 Pallekele Australia vs Oman Upcoming
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C leaderboard POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS Q West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 1.82 6 2 England 3 2 1 0 0 -0.143 4 3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 0 0.359 2 4 Italy 2 1 1 0 0 -0.352 2 5 Nepal 3 0 3 0 0 -1.942 0
Group C remaining fixtures
Match No. Date Venue Teams Result 2 Feb 7 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Scotland West Indies won by 35 runs 5 Feb 8 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England vs Nepal England won by 4 runs 7 Feb 9 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs Italy Scotland won by 73 runs 15 Feb 11 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai West Indies vs England West Indies won by 30 runs 17 Feb 12 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs Italy Italy won by 10 wkts 23 Feb 14 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs England England won by 5 wkts 25 Feb 15 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs West Indies West Indies won by 9 wickets 29 Feb 16 Eden Gardens, Kolkata England vs Italy Upcoming 33 Feb 17 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Scotland vs Nepal Upcoming 37 Feb 19 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Italy Upcoming
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D points table POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 1.477 6 2 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 0 0.701 4 3 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 0 0 -1.03 2 4 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.555 0 5 Canada 2 0 2 0 0 -1.526 0
Group D remaining fixtures
T20 WC Group D schedule Match No Date Teams Venue Time (IST) 28 Mon, 16 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00 31 Tue, 17 Feb '26 Canada vs New Zealand Chennai 11:00:00 34 Wed, 18 Feb '26 South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00 39 Thu, 19 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai 19:00:00