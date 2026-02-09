Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

Scotland has struggled in recent T20 matches, having lost their last three encounters, including a defeat to the West Indies on Saturday.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
In Match No. 7 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland (SCO) are taking on Italy (ITA) side in a Group C clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. Italy skipper Wayne Madsen win the toss and invites Richie Berrington-led Scotland to bat first.
 
Scotland has struggled in recent T20 matches, having lost their last three encounters, including a defeat to the West Indies on Saturday. If they are to remain in contention for advancing in the tournament, securing a win on Monday is crucial for their chances.
 
Italy, on the other hand, has been the surprise package of the tournament, making it through to the main event after impressing in the qualifiers. Although former captain Joe Burns, a key batter, has not been included in the squad for the World Cup, Italy will now be led by Wayne Madsen. It will be intriguing to see how they perform under his leadership, as they aim to build on their unexpected qualification and make an impact in this highly competitive group.
 
Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
Scotland playing 11: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie
 
Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (capt), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan 
Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
 
Scotland and Italy will face each other for the first time in T20Is when they take the field in Ahmedabad for match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad
 
Scotland squad: Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie
 
Italy squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh
 
Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10:30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Scotland vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

