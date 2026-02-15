T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 action rolls on as West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 15.

West Indies enter the contest brimming with confidence, having secured back-to-back victories to start their campaign. They opened with a win over Scotland and then delivered an impressive performance to overcome England.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma to play against Pakistan, says Surya Nepal, meanwhile, are still chasing their first victory of the tournament. They began with a close defeat against England and then endured a heavy 10-wicket loss to Italy, putting them under pressure heading into this clash.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11 West Indies playing 11 (probable): Paul Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 3 West Indies won: 1 Nepal won: 2 No result: 0 West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson Nepal squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15. What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10:30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?