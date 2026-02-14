How prepared is PAK for India clash amid adverse weather? Agha explains

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha spoke to the media ahead of the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India in Colombo, emphasizing that preparation, execution, and adapting to conditions will be key to overcoming the Indian challenge.

Balanced Bowling Attack to Tackle India

Salman highlighted that while spinners may play a dominant role on the Sri Lankan pitches, the fast bowlers will also have their say. “It is possible that the spinner dominates here, but I think the fast bowler will have roles here as well. Because fast bowling is such a skill that you cannot write off anywhere. His role is always there. So I think he will have a role here as well. We have a lot of spinners, but we also have fast bowlers, who we can use if required,” he said.

He also clarified that Pakistan has plans for all Indian batters rather than targeting individuals. “No, we have not targeted a few people. We have to play against the 11 players and we have plans against all of them. We do that on a normal basis,” Agha added, emphasizing the team’s comprehensive preparation. 'Toss Won’t Decide the Outcome' ALSO READ: Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie Agha stressed that winning or losing the toss is not the deciding factor in T20 cricket. “I think you cannot decide the toss from the game. At the end of the day, if you win or lose the toss, you will win the match only if you play good cricket,” he said. He reiterated that executing strategies over the full course of the match is more important than any pre-game advantage.

Adapting to Colombo Conditions Being based in Colombo for all group matches, Agha said the team is well-adjusted to the climate and pitch conditions, but emphasized that preparation alone cannot guarantee success. “We are used to being acclimatized here. This is the only advantage. You have to play cricket well on the ground. You have to execute the plan for 40 overs, otherwise you cannot win,” he said. He added that the team’s flexibility allows him to select any 11 out of the 15-member squad confidently, depending on conditions and requirements. Powerplay Importance and Batting Plans

The captain stressed that a strong start in the powerplay overs will be crucial. “In T20 games, whether it is bowling or batting, you have to start well. So that powerplay is crucial. And I think it will be crucial tomorrow as well. We will try to start well in both bowling and batting.” He also addressed the form of key players, praising Babar Azam’s consistency. “Babar did 50 in the last three innings and the other day he scored 40 odd and it was a very important knock for us. I don’t think so that it is a concern for us. I think he is batting well and he is scoring runs for us. We are very happy with that,” Agha said.