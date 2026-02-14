Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek fit to play in Colombo, says Suryakumar

The return of Abhishek to India's playing 11 was confirmed by captain Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the India vs Pakistan encounter.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma. (File Photo:PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to be bolstered by the return of hard-hitting batter Abhishek Sharma during the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
 
The return of Abhishek to India’s playing 11 was confirmed by captain Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the India vs Pakistan encounter.
 
"Abhishek Sharma will play tomorrow (February 15)," Surya said.
 
(More to follow)
 

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

