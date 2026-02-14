IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek fit to play in Colombo, says Suryakumar
The return of Abhishek to India's playing 11 was confirmed by captain Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the India vs Pakistan encounter.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
India is set to be bolstered by the return of hard-hitting batter Abhishek Sharma during the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
"Abhishek Sharma will play tomorrow (February 15)," Surya said.
(More to follow)
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 5:53 PM IST