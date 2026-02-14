T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings
With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot.
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot.
|T20 World Cup Group D points table
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.425
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.919
|UAE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.03
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.555
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.526
|T20 WC Group D schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|28
|Mon, 16 Feb '26
|Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
|Delhi
|11:00:00
|31
|Tue, 17 Feb '26
|Canada vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|11:00:00
|34
|Wed, 18 Feb '26
|South Africa vs United Arab Emirates
|Delhi
|11:00:00
|39
|Thu, 19 Feb '26
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|19:00:00
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 10:17 PM IST