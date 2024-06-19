USA vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates USA vs SA Playing 11: Moving away from home, will the USA be able to continue their good show?
In the first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. This will also be the first match in Group 2.
While South Africa did not drop even a single point en route to Super 8, they were rattled by Bangladesh and Nepal but managed to hold on to their nerves and sail through. USA on the other hand has had an impressive showing, losing only to India on their way to the Super8. Moving away from home, will they be able to continue their good show is a question.
T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs SA Playing 11 prediction
USA playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
USA vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between USA skipper Monank Patel and his South Africa counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
6:29 PM
USA vs South Africa Live Updates: What are the weather updates for this game?
The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Wednesday, June 19 in the region. There is however a 12 per cent chance of rainfall in the day. The match would start at 10:30 am Local Time which is 8 pm IST
6:20 PM
USA vs South Africa Live Updates: Head to head between USA and SA
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides at the senior level in T20 international cricket.
6:01 PM
USA vs South Africa Live Updates: Welcome to the blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs South Africa Super 8 match in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
