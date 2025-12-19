Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday

India vs South Africa 5th T20I pitch report

India vs South Africa 5th T20I pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will aim to sign off a testing home season on a winning note when they take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International today. Having been swept in the Test series, India showed resilience by winning the ODI leg and securing an unassailable 2-1 lead in the T20Is, with rain denying play in the fourth match at Lucknow.
 
Despite the series advantage, the focus remains on individual form and selection concerns. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s prolonged slump in T20Is continues to be a major talking point, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the final game due to a toe injury, prompting India to consider Sanju Samson as a top-order replacement — a role in which the wicketkeeper-batter has produced his best performances.
 
 
India’s bowling has been one of the positives, with Arshdeep Singh growing in confidence and Varun Chakravarthy leading the wicket charts. Jasprit Bumrah’s return further boosts the attack. South Africa, meanwhile, will be keen to draw the series and will hope for stronger contributions from their top order, including Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen, to finish the tour on a high. 

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue well known to both sides. Indian players, in particular, are familiar with the conditions here, with the stadium also hosting regular IPL fixtures as the home ground of Gujarat Titans.

Also Read

India vs South Africa 5th T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 5th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 4th T20 called off

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20I: Match abandoned in Lucknow due to excessive fog

India vs South Africa 4th T20 called off

IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

IND vs SA

Here's why IND vs SA 4th T20I match likely to be called off in Lucknow

IND vs NZ in Napier

Fog to sun strike: Five bizarre cricket moments when a match is interrupted

 
The surface in Ahmedabad is traditionally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and good pace off the pitch. Batters who settle early are likely to enjoy shot-making, especially square of the wicket. Fast bowlers may find some assistance with the new ball under lights, but as the match progresses, stroke play generally becomes easier.
 
Given the depth and firepower in both batting line-ups, a high-scoring contest could be on the cards. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, considering the possibility of dew later in the evening, which can further aid chasing sides.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Ahmedabad

India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday.

India T20I record at Ahmedabad

The Indian team has so far played seven T20 International matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They have won five and lost two matches.

South Africa T20I record in Ahmedabad

South Africa are yet to play a T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Most recent T20I match in Ahmedabad

The last T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was played in February 2023 between India and New Zealand. The hosts, batting first, with the help of Shubman Gill’s century, posted a total of 234 for 4. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for just 66 as India recorded their biggest T20I win by 168 runs.

Key T20I stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

Statistic Data
Total T20I Matches 10
Matches Won Batting First 6
Matches Won Bowling First 4
Average 1st Innings Score 160
Average 2nd Innings Score 137
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 overs) – IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 overs) – NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 166/3 (17.5 overs) – IND vs ENG
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 overs) – WI Women vs IND Women
 

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026 dates

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

IND vs SA 3rd T20I broadcasting details

IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Shubman Gill injury update

Here's why Shubman Gill is ruled out of 4th and 5th T20Is vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 4th T20 playing 11

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 4th T20I pitch report

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Lucknow pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon