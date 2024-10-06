IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav debuts for India; check Mayank's fastest ball here





Pace sensation Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made debut for India against Bangladesh in the first T20 International of the three-match series at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday (October 6). Mayank received the debut cap from former India spinner Murali Karthik while Gautam Gambhir presented the debut cap to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Mayank Yadav debut

Amidst the absence of big names all eyes are on pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who is expected to unleash his raw speed. Having consistently clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph during his maiden Indian Premier League stint in 2024 season, Mayank had caught the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.

Typically, players must prove their fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection, but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side due to his exceptional talent. The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen whether he can deliver the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.