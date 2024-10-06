Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav debuts for India; check Mayank's fastest ball here

Mayank received the debut cap from former India spinner Murali Karthik while Gautam Gambhir presented the debut cap to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photo: @BCCI
Anish Kumar Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Pace sensation Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made debut for India against Bangladesh in the first T20 International of the three-match series at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday (October 6). Mayank received the debut cap from former India spinner Murali Karthik while Gautam Gambhir presented the debut cap to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Mayank Yadav debut

Amidst the absence of big names all eyes are on pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who is expected to unleash his raw speed. Having consistently clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph during his maiden Indian Premier League stint in 2024 season, Mayank had caught the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.

Typically, players must prove their fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection, but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side due to his exceptional talent. The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen whether he can deliver the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.

Mayank Yadav fastest ball in Indian Premier League

22-year-old Mayank became fastest bowler for India when he clocked the speed of 156.7 kmph while representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2024 season of Indian Premier League. LSG bought the Delhi youngster for Rs 20 Lakh. He just played 2 List A games and claimed 6 wickets when he represented LSG in Indian Premier League.

Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?

Fastest delivery in IPL 2024
Sl No Player Teams Ball Speed (Kph)
1 Mayank Yadav LSG 156.7
2 Mayank Yadav LSG 155.8
3 Nandre Burger RR 153
4 Gerald Coetzee MI 152.3
5 Alzarri Joseph RCB 151.2
6 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 150.9

In

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

