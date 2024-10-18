Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, SRH will likely retain Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma as their top three retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) road to final
IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Photo: Sportzpics
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
The deadline for announcing the official retention list for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is approaching, and all ten teams have begun deliberating over their best possible retention choices. According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandate, the final date to finalise the retentions is October 31. While most teams have not provided much information about their plans for the mega auction, however certain media reports has predicted the retention strategy of the IPL 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, SRH will likely retain Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma as their top three retentions. But what will SRH’s final list might look like? Let’s take a look at our predictions.

Heinrich Klaasen

SRH is keen on retaining South African explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen as their first retention after his impressive performance during the IPL 2024 season. SRH is also ready to break the bank for Klaasen, and he is likely to receive Rs 23 crore as his new contract amount for IPL 2025.

Heinrich Klaasen stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 35 6 993 104 38.19 590 168.31 1 6 56 64 14 7
2024 16 3 479 80* 39.92 280 171.07 0 4 19 38 8 2
2023 12 2 448 104 49.78 253 177.08 1 2 32 25 3 1

Pat Cummins

SRH's preferred choice for the second spot in the retention list is 2023 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins also led the team to the finals last season, which was more than convincing for the SRH management to retain him for IPL 2025 at ₹18 crore.

Pat Cummis stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 58 1319 1923 63 Apr-34 30.52 8.75 20.94 1 0
2024 16 366 566 18 Mar-43 31.44 9.28 20.33 0 0

Abhishek Sharma
The left-handed Indian hard-hitting opener Abhishek Sharma will likely be retained by SRH as their third choice in the retention list. Sharma’s opening partnership with Travis Head during the IPL 2024 season was one of the biggest reasons behind the franchise’s blockbuster season. According to reports, SRH is ready to retain Sharma for Rs 14 crore.

Abhishek Sharma stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 63 7 1377 75* 25.5 887 155.24 0 7 128 73 18 0
2024 16 1 484 75* 32.27 237 204.22 0 3 36 42 7 0
2023 11 0 226 67 20.55 157 143.95 0 2 28 6 4 0
2022 14 0 426 75 30.43 320 133.13 0 2 47 13 1 0
2021 8 1 98 33 16.33 75 130.66 0 0 7 4 2 0
2020 8 2 71 31 14.2 56 126.78 0 0 6 3 1 0
2019 3 1 9 5* 4.5 9 100 0 0 1 0 2 0

Travis Head

The fourth expected name in SRH’s retention list ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction is Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner and Australian hard-hitting batter, Travis Head. Head is in the form of his life and amassing runs everywhere he plays. Retaining him in the fourth spot for Rs 18 crore would be a no-brainer for any fan or expert.

Travis Head stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 25 4 772 102 36.76 444 173.87 1 5 76 40 2 0
2024 15 1 567 102 40.5 296 191.55 1 4 64 32 0 0

Nitish Reddy

While all-rounder Nitish Reddy’s international debut against Bangladesh might have foiled SRH’s plan to retain the emerging player of IPL 2024 as an uncapped player. SRH is still likely to retain the young Indian batter at number five on the retention list for Rs 14 crore.

Nitish Reddy stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 15 2 303 76* 33.67 212 142.92 0 2 15 21 6 0
2024 13 2 303 76* 33.67 212 142.92 0 2 15 21 5 0
2023 2 0 0 0 -   - 0 0 0 0 1 0


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

