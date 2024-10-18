Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The deadline for announcing the official retention list for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is approaching, and all ten teams have begun deliberating over their best possible retention choices. According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandate, the final date to finalise the retentions is October 31. While most teams have not provided much information about their plans for the mega auction, however certain media reports has predicted the retention strategy of the IPL 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, SRH will likely retain Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma as their top three retentions. But what will SRH’s final list might look like? Let’s take a look at our predictions.

Heinrich Klaasen





Heinrich Klaasen stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 35 6 993 104 38.19 590 168.31 1 6 56 64 14 7 2024 16 3 479 80* 39.92 280 171.07 0 4 19 38 8 2 2023 12 2 448 104 49.78 253 177.08 1 2 32 25 3 1 SRH is keen on retaining South African explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen as their first retention after his impressive performance during the IPL 2024 season. SRH is also ready to break the bank for Klaasen, and he is likely to receive Rs 23 crore as his new contract amount for IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins

More From This Section

SRH's preferred choice for the second spot in the retention list is 2023 ODI World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins also led the team to the finals last season, which was more than convincing for the SRH management to retain him for IPL 2025 at ₹18 crore.



Pat Cummis stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 58 1319 1923 63 Apr-34 30.52 8.75 20.94 1 0 2024 16 366 566 18 Mar-43 31.44 9.28 20.33 0 0





Abhishek Sharma stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 63 7 1377 75* 25.5 887 155.24 0 7 128 73 18 0 2024 16 1 484 75* 32.27 237 204.22 0 3 36 42 7 0 2023 11 0 226 67 20.55 157 143.95 0 2 28 6 4 0 2022 14 0 426 75 30.43 320 133.13 0 2 47 13 1 0 2021 8 1 98 33 16.33 75 130.66 0 0 7 4 2 0 2020 8 2 71 31 14.2 56 126.78 0 0 6 3 1 0 2019 3 1 9 5* 4.5 9 100 0 0 1 0 2 0 The left-handed Indian hard-hitting opener Abhishek Sharma will likely be retained by SRH as their third choice in the retention list. Sharma’s opening partnership with Travis Head during the IPL 2024 season was one of the biggest reasons behind the franchise’s blockbuster season. According to reports, SRH is ready to retain Sharma for Rs 14 crore.

Travis Head





Travis Head stats for Sunrisers Hyderabad YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 25 4 772 102 36.76 444 173.87 1 5 76 40 2 0 2024 15 1 567 102 40.5 296 191.55 1 4 64 32 0 0 The fourth expected name in SRH’s retention list ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction is Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner and Australian hard-hitting batter, Travis Head. Head is in the form of his life and amassing runs everywhere he plays. Retaining him in the fourth spot for Rs 18 crore would be a no-brainer for any fan or expert.

Nitish Reddy