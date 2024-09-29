Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland full schedule, live timings, streaming

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is going to be a historic moment for Scotland cricket, as it will be the first time their women’s team will feature in this competition. They will start their campaign with the opening match of the tournament against the hosts, Bangladesh, on Thursday, October 3.
Scotland women’s team made their international debut in 2001 and has featured in 59 T20 international matches ever since, winning 35, losing 23, with one match ending in no contest. With their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, they will become only the 12th team to feature in this competition.
Kathryn Bryce, who has played T20 tournaments across the globe in multiple leagues, will be seen leading the Scottish side in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign.
Scotland full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Scotland full fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 3, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|15:30
|Sharjah
|October 6, Sunday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|19:30
|Dubai
|October 9, Wednesday
|South Africa vs Scotland
|15:30
|Dubai
|October 13, Sunday
|England vs Scotland
|15:30
|Sharjah
Scotland in Group B
Scotland will be playing their debut season in Group B alongside hosts Bangladesh, former champions West Indies and England, and the 2023 runners-up South Africa.
Scotland’s previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Editions
|Position
|2009
|DNP
|2010
|DNP
|2012
|DNP
|2014
|DNP
|2016
|DNP
|2018
|DNP
|2020
|DNP
|2023
|DNP
|2024
|Qualified
Scotland squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of Scotland
When will Scotland play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
Scotland will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 3.
Where to watch the live telecast of Scotland matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Scotland matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of Scotland will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.