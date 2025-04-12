Abhishek breaks KL record of highest individual score by an Indian in IPL

Abhishek Sharma has shrugged off his poor form so far in the IPL 2025 in some fashion as he went on to register his maiden IPL hundred on the night as SRH chase a mammoth 246 against the Punjab Kings atthe Rajiv gandhi Stadium tonight.

He has also overtaken KL Rahul for the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. Highest individual score in IPL history # Player Runs Team Against Date 1 Chris Gayle 175* RCB Warriors 23/04/13 2 Brendon McCullum 158* KKR RCB 18/04/08 3 Abhishek Sharma 141 SRH PBKS 12/4/25 4 Quinton de Kock 140* LSG KKR 18/05/22 5 AB de Villiers 133* RCB MI 10/05/15 6 Lokesh Rahul 132* KXIP RCB 24/09/20 7 AB de Villiers 129* RCB GL 14/05/16 8 Shubman Gill 129 GT MI 26/05/23 9 Chris Gayle 128* RCB DD 17/05/12 10 Rishabh Pant 128* DD SRH 10/05/18 Abhishek's hundred came in just 40 deliveries that constituted an impressive 11 fours and 7 sixes. The opener continued his onslaught after stitching up a 171-run stand with Travis Head as well. Abhishek ended his knock at 141 runs on the night.He has also overtaken KL Rahul for the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

He dedicated his hundred by showing a piece of paper to the crowd that read 'This one is for the Orange Army' which raised the noise levels even more in Hyderabad.