IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what promises to be a thrilling IPL encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13. Both teams are known to produce close encounters, and their head-to-head record of RCB 15–14 RR is proof of that. Their condition in IPL 2025 is also similar, as they have well-balanced sides with powerhouse batting, but consistency has been an issue. They both lost their last match and are now coming here to boost their playoff qualification race once again in the hot afternoon clash in Jaipur. Currently, RCB are leading the points table race among the two teams, as they are settled at the number four spot with six points, while RR are at number seven with just four points under their belt.

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Impact player: Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probables): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact player: Suyash Sharma

RR vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 32

RR won: 14

RCB won: 15

No result: 3

Squads of both teams

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

RCB squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

IPL 2025 match on April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, RR vs RCB telecast and Jaipur vs Bengaluru live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 13 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 on April 13 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 13.

When will the live toss for the RR vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the RR vs RCB cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 13.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royals vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RR vs RCB match.