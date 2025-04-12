Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Shami leaks 75 runs in 4 overs; PBKS hit 246 runs in Hyderabad

Shami's 0/75 saw him overtake Mohit Sharma's 0/73 (GT vs DC, 2024), Basil Thampi's infamous 0/70 (SRH vs RCB, 2018), and Yash Dayal's 0/69 (GT vs KKR, 2023)

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
The IPL 2025 season has witnessed record-breaking moments, though not all for the right reasons. In match number 26 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, Mohammed Shami endured a night to forget, conceding 75 runs in his four overs—now the second most expensive bowling spell in IPL history.
 
The list is now topped by Jofra Archer, who was taken apart by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season, leaking 76 runs without taking a wicket while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Close behind, Shami’s 0/75 saw him overtake Mohit Sharma’s 0/73 (GT vs DC, 2024), Basil Thampi’s infamous 0/70 (SRH vs RCB, 2018), and Yash Dayal’s 0/69 (GT vs KKR, 2023), which included Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics.  Check SRh vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here 
Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history
Figures Bowler Team Opponent Venue Year
0/76 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Hyderabad 2025
0/75 Mohammed Shami Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Hyderabad 2025
0/73 Mohit Sharma Gujarat Titans (GT) Delhi Capitals (DC) Delhi 2024
0/70 Basil Thampi Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Bengaluru 2018
0/69 Yash Dayal Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Ahmedabad 2023
 
Shami’s horror spell was capped off brutally as Marcus Stoinis hammered 34 runs off just 11 balls at the death. The final over alone yielded 27 runs, pushing Shami up the charts of the most expensive figures in IPL history.
 
While bowlers often dominate headlines for match-winning spells, these stats highlight how unforgiving the T20 format can be—especially when batters are in full flow during the slog overs.
First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

