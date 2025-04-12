IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to continue their unbeaten run in IPL 2025 when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 29 of the tournament. The much-anticipated clash is set to be held on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Riding high on momentum, the Capitals have been in scintillating form this season, having won all four of their games so far. Their dominant performances have firmly positioned them as early favorites to reach the playoffs. In stark contrast, Mumbai Indians have had a dismal start, managing just one win from their opening five fixtures and desperately needing a reversal of fortunes to stay in contention.

In their previous outing, DC comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, showcasing their depth and control. Meanwhile, MI also faced RCB in their last game but fell short by 12 runs in a disappointing loss.

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Abishek Porel

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

DC vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 35

DC won: 16

MI won: 19

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

MI squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

