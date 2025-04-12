IPL 2025: Punjab Kings register their 2nd highest powerplay score vs SRH

Punjab Kings had an explosive start to their innings courtesy of a fiery start provided to them courtesy of openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya who steered their side to 50 in just 3 overs on the night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on the night.

Check SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here On a batting friendly pitch, Punjab Kings registered their second highest powerplay score against Hyderabad, scoring 89/1 in the first 6 overs.

Highest powerplay totals for PBKS

93/1 vs KKR, 2024

89/1 vs SRH, 2025*

86/1 vs SRH, 2014

Also Read

83/1 vs RCB, 2022

While Priyansh Arya was dismissed on 42 off just 23 balls, it was Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer who continued the onslaught for the visitors tonight.