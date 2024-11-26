IPL 2025: Sold my land to fund his dream: Vaibhav's father Sanjiv

The two-day, action-packed mega auction for IPL 2025 concluded with Day 2's events in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, November 25. While the first day of the auction put the spotlight on names like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who broke the record for the most expensive players in IPL history, Day 2 witnessed a new record as the 13-year-old batter from Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, became the youngest player in IPL history to join a franchise. After his selection, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, told the media that he sold his land in his hometown of Motipur to fund his son’s cricket dream back in 2021.

Pride of Bihar

Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv, hailing from Motipur village near Samastipur in Bihar, expressed immense pride in his son’s achievement, describing it as a moment of joy for the entire state. Recalling his son's journey, he said the family faced financial challenges but believed in Vaibhav's talent. He shared that he had to sell his land in Motipur to keep Vaibhav’s cricket dreams alive. Sanjiv also mentioned that the family is still struggling with financial issues but remains hopeful that Vaibhav’s selection in the IPL will turn their fortunes around.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah Dismissing speculation around Vaibhav's age, his father shared that bone tests conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed his eligibility for under-19 cricket. Vaibhav made headlines for the first time when he became the youngest Indian to score an international century while featuring for India A against Australia A in a Youth Test at Chennai.

Early Signs of Excellence

Vaibhav’s cricketing journey began early, excelling in district-level trials at the age of eight. Despite the challenges, including selling land to support his cricket training, his family stood firm in nurturing his potential. "Hard work and determination have been key to his success," Sanjiv emphasised.

Vaibhav caught Rajasthan Royals’ attention during trials in Nagpur, where he delivered an exceptional performance. Batting coach Vikram Rathour challenged him with a match scenario, and the young cricketer smashed three sixes in a single over, showcasing his ability to handle pressure. His father proudly stated that Vaibhav’s three sixes and four boundaries during the RR trials were the biggest reasons behind his selection.

Bidding war with DC

Vaibhav’s base price was only Rs 30 lakh. Rajasthan Royals raised the paddle first but had to endure an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals before successfully adding him to their squad for Rs 1.20 crore.