MI's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Check Mumbai Indians' full squad, players' salary, most expensive player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) made calculated moves at the IPL 2025 mega auction, assembling a squad that blends international experience with fresh domestic talent. The five-time champions secured key players to address strategic gaps in their lineup, showcasing their trademark auction acumen. 
 
Trent Boult headlines MI's Auction Buys
 
The standout acquisition for MI was New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who was snapped up for Rs 12.50 crore. A proven match-winner with his ability to swing the ball both ways, Boult will bolster MI's pace attack and add depth alongside Jasprit Bumrah.  
 
Big Investment in Uncapped Talent
 
MI demonstrated their confidence in emerging Indian talent by making a bold Rs 5.25 crore bid for uncapped batter Naman Dhir. Known for his aggressive batting style, Dhir is expected to be a valuable addition to MI's middle order.  

Strengthening the Core
 
South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, secured at his base price of Rs 1 crore, adds international experience and versatility to MI's squad. His ability to adapt to different batting roles makes him a reliable backup option.   
 
Affordable Domestic Picks
 
The franchise also invested in uncapped domestic players Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh) and  Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh). Both players bring promise and will likely be groomed for future roles within the team.  
 
Players bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Trent Boult Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,50,00,000 Capped
2 Naman Dhir Rs 30,00,000 Rs 5,25,00,000 Uncapped
3 Ryan Rickelton Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 1,00,00,000 Capped
4 Robin Minz Rs 30,00,000 Rs 65,00,000 Uncapped
5 Karn Sharma Rs 50,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped
 
Mumbai Indians retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
Retention 2 Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
Retention 3 Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
Retention 4 Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
Retention 5 Tilak Varma (8 cr)
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

