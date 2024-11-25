SRH's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

ALSO READ: RCB's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assembled a formidable squad for the IPL 2025 season after making some big-ticket purchases at the mega auction on November 24 and November 25. Combining marquee buys with promising young talent, SRH has bolstered its roster to complement their retained core of high-impact players.

Ishan Kishan headlines SRH auction buys

The standout acquisition for SRH was Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was bought for Rs 11.25 crore. Known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, Kishan is expected to bring dynamism to the SRH batting lineup.

Star Power in Bowling

SRH further strengthened their bowling unit by securing Mohammad Shami for Rs 10 crore and Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore. Shami’s experience and ability to bowl with precision, combined with Harshal’s knack for delivering in the death overs, make for a lethal combination.

Rahul Chahar and Australian spinner Adam Zampa were also added to the squad for Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively, providing variety and depth to the spin department.

Focus on Uncapped Talent

The franchise also showed faith in uncapped players, picking Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore and Simarjeet Singh for Rs 1.50 crore. Both players bring exciting potential and are expected to play key supporting roles. Additionally, Atharva Taide was signed for Rs 30 lakh, rounding off the roster with a versatile option for the future.

FULL LIST OF SRH's PLAYERS FOR IPL 2025