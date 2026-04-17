Big boost for SRH! Cummins expected to make IPL 2026 return against RR

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a huge boost ahead of their home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, with their regular skipper Pat Cummins set to rejoin the side on Friday.

Cummins, who missed the initial stages of the tournament due to injury, has finally received an NOC from Cricket Australia (CA) and is now fully fit to make his on-field return.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans rope in Connor Esterhuizen for injured Tom Banton However, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has confirmed that despite Cummins’ rejoining the squad before the CSK clash, he is expected to make his IPL return a week later against Rajasthan Royals on April 25.

SRH find answers despite pace concerns In Cummins’ absence, SRH initially struggled to settle on an effective pace combination. However, the emergence of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain provided a breakthrough. Both bowlers impressed with four-wicket hauls in the previous match, easing concerns around the bowling unit. Vettori acknowledged the impact of the young pacers but suggested that team combinations could still change depending on pitch conditions in Hyderabad, especially with rising temperatures expected to influence the surface. Mixed results for SRH under Ishan Kishan In Cummins’ absence, SRH appointed Ishan Kishan as the stand-in skipper for the team, under whom the Hyderabad-based franchise has won two games out of the five games they have played this season.