IMD forecasts more heatwave days as temperatures set to cross 40°C

India is witnessing a mixed weather pattern this April, marked by sharp regional contrasts. While several parts of the country are experiencing a rise in maximum temperatures and heatwave-like conditions, other regions are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Heatwave conditions likely across multiple regions

Even as rainfall activity is expected in some areas, large parts of the country are bracing for hot and humid conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to persist in Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Maximum temperatures to rise further

On the temperature front, the weather department has indicated a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by around 2 degrees Celsius over Central India. Meanwhile, no major change in maximum temperatures is forecast for the rest of the country, with summer conditions expected to continue.

Rainfall activity across Northeast and northern plains

According to the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In addition, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning, along with the possibility of light rainfall.

In southern parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema may witness moderate rainfall over the coming days. This rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Delhi weather: Temperatures to remain above normal

In Delhi, maximum temperatures are expected to rise in line with the national trend. The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 1-2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to remain above normal levels.

For Friday, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with thundery development towards the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature may cross 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.