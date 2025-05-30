Chandigarh Weather Watch: Will rain impact GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

As Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for their all-important Eliminator clash in the IPL 2025 playoffs, scheduled for May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, all eyes are on the weather in Chandigarh. This knockout match holds immense significance, as the winner will move forward to Qualifier 2 for a chance to reach the final, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Weather forecast: Rain could play a role

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Chandigarh on May 30 is expected to be partly cloudy, with a possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 26°C and 37°C. Although the chances of persistent rain are minimal, brief showers are still a possibility and could cause temporary interruptions.

Even short delays due to rain could upset the momentum of the match, especially in a high-pressure knockout scenario like the Eliminator. The timing and intensity of any weather disruption could influence team strategies, particularly for toss decisions and bowling combinations.

What happens if rain washes out the game?

A complete washout on the day of the match would mean Gujarat Titans, who finished third in the league stage with 18 points, would advance to Qualifier 2 over Mumbai Indians, who ended with 16 points in fourth place. It’s important to note that only the final on June 3 has a designated reserve day in IPL 2025; the Eliminator does not.

Extra time in place

To reduce the likelihood of a no-result, the IPL allows an additional 120 minutes of extra time for all playoff matches, including the Eliminator. This extended window aims to ensure a result is achieved, even if the match is interrupted by rain.