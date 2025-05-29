What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have produced a clinical bowling performance against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday. RCB are on the top of the Punjab in the Qualifier 1 after taking eight wickets inside 11 overs at a score of 78 runs. Finally, Punjab were bundled out for 101 runs inside 15 overs.
Punjab Kings Inning
101-10 (14.1 ov) CRR:7.13
Batter
Dismissals
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Priyansh Arya
c K Pandya b Yash Dayal
7
5
1
0
140
Prabhsimran Singh
c J Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
18
10
2
1
180
Josh Inglis (WK)
c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b J Hazlewood
4
7
0
0
57.14
Shreyas Iyer (C)
c J Sharma b J Hazlewood
2
3
0
0
66.67
Nehal Wadhera
b Yash Dayal
8
10
1
0
80
Marcus Stoinis
b S Sharma
26
17
2
2
152.94
Shashank Singh
b S Sharma
3
5
0
0
60
Musheer Khan
lbw b S Sharma
0
3
0
0
0
Azmatullah Omarzai
c J Sharma b J Hazlewood
18
12
1
1
150
Harpreet Brar
b R Shepherd
4
11
0
0
36.36
Kyle Jamieson
Not out
0
3
0
0
0
Extras
11 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 1, p 0)
Total
101 (10 wkts, 14.1 Ov)
Bowler
O
M
R
W
NB
ECO
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2
0
17
1
0
8.5
Yash Dayal
4
0
26
2
1
6.5
Josh Hazlewood
3.1
0
21
3
0
6.63
Suyash Sharma
3
0
17
3
0
5.67
Krunal Pandya
1
0
10
0
0
10
Romario Shepherd
1
0
5
1
0
5
Punjab Kings' fall of wickets
9-1(Priyansh Arya 1.2)
27-2(Prabhsimran Singh 2.6)
30-3(Shreyas Iyer 3.4)
38-4(Josh Inglis 5.1)
50-5(Nehal Wadhera 6.3)
60-6(Shashank Singh 8.2)
60-7(Musheer Khan 8.5)
78-8(Marcus Stoinis 10.3)
97-9(Harpreet Brar 13.3)
101-10(Azmatullah Omarzai 14.1)
Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur The lowest score to date at the ground came on April 15, 2025, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs while chasing against Punjab Kings. In the same match, Punjab themselves had managed only 111 in 15.3 overs, making it the second-lowest total at the venue, albeit in a winning cause.
Punjab Kings feature prominently on this list, struggling repeatedly on their home turf. They posted 142 against Gujarat Titans in 2024, 147/8 and 155/9 in two separate encounters against Rajasthan Royals, and 157/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025—all resulting in defeats.
Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur
Team
Score
Overs
RR
Inns
Opposition
Ground
Result
Match Date
KKR
95
15.1
6.26
2
v Punjab Kings
New Chandigarh
lost
15 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings
111
15.3
7.16
1
v KKR
New Chandigarh
won
15 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings
142
20
7.1
1
v GT
New Chandigarh
lost
21 Apr 2024
Punjab Kings
147/8
20
7.35
1
v RR
New Chandigarh
lost
13 Apr 2024
Punjab Kings
155/9
20
7.75
2
v RR
New Chandigarh
lost
5 Apr 2025
Punjab Kings
157/6
20
7.85
1
v RCB
New Chandigarh
lost
20 Apr 2025
What is the lowest team total in IPL history?
The lowest team total in IPL history is 49 runs, scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017. RCB were bowled out in just 9.4 overs.
Which team appears most frequently in the list of lowest scores?
RCB appears the most, featuring 7 times among the lowest totals, including the all-time lowest (49). Other frequent entries include Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Which team has bowled out the most opponents for low totals?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bowled out multiple teams for under 100 runs, including: