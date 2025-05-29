What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

RCB are on the top of the Punjab in the Qualifier 1 after taking eight wickets inside 11 overs at a score of 78 runs. Finally, Punjab were bundled out for 101 runs inside 15 overs. Punjab Kings Inning 101-10 (14.1 ov) CRR:7.13 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Priyansh Arya c K Pandya b Yash Dayal 7 5 1 0 140 Prabhsimran Singh c J Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18 10 2 1 180 Josh Inglis (WK) c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b J Hazlewood 4 7 0 0 57.14 Shreyas Iyer (C) c J Sharma b J Hazlewood 2 3 0 0 66.67 Nehal Wadhera b Yash Dayal 8 10 1 0 80 Marcus Stoinis b S Sharma 26 17 2 2 152.94 Shashank Singh b S Sharma 3 5 0 0 60 Musheer Khan lbw b S Sharma 0 3 0 0 0 Azmatullah Omarzai c J Sharma b J Hazlewood 18 12 1 1 150 Harpreet Brar b R Shepherd 4 11 0 0 36.36 Kyle Jamieson Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 5, w 5, nb 1, p 0) Total 101 (10 wkts, 14.1 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 0 17 1 0 8.5 Yash Dayal 4 0 26 2 1 6.5 Josh Hazlewood 3.1 0 21 3 0 6.63 Suyash Sharma 3 0 17 3 0 5.67 Krunal Pandya 1 0 10 0 0 10 Romario Shepherd 1 0 5 1 0 5 Punjab Kings' fall of wickets 9-1(Priyansh Arya 1.2)

27-2(Prabhsimran Singh 2.6)

30-3(Shreyas Iyer 3.4)

38-4(Josh Inglis 5.1)

50-5(Nehal Wadhera 6.3)

60-6(Shashank Singh 8.2)

60-7(Musheer Khan 8.5)

78-8(Marcus Stoinis 10.3)

97-9(Harpreet Brar 13.3)

101-10(Azmatullah Omarzai 14.1) Check in IPL 2025 RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1 live score, match commentary and updates here Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur The lowest score to date at the ground came on April 15, 2025, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs while chasing against Punjab Kings. In the same match, Punjab themselves had managed only 111 in 15.3 overs, making it the second-lowest total at the venue, albeit in a winning cause. Punjab Kings feature prominently on this list, struggling repeatedly on their home turf. They posted 142 against Gujarat Titans in 2024, 147/8 and 155/9 in two separate encounters against Rajasthan Royals, and 157/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025—all resulting in defeats.

Top five lowest totals in Indian Premier League at new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date KKR 95 15.1 6.26 2 v Punjab Kings New Chandigarh lost 15 Apr 2025 Punjab Kings 111 15.3 7.16 1 v KKR New Chandigarh won 15 Apr 2025 Punjab Kings 142 20 7.1 1 v GT New Chandigarh lost 21 Apr 2024 Punjab Kings 147/8 20 7.35 1 v RR New Chandigarh lost 13 Apr 2024 Punjab Kings 155/9 20 7.75 2 v RR New Chandigarh lost 5 Apr 2025 Punjab Kings 157/6 20 7.85 1 v RCB New Chandigarh lost 20 Apr 2025

The lowest team total in IPL history is 49 runs, scored by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017. RCB were bowled out in just 9.4 overs.

Which team appears most frequently in the list of lowest scores?

RCB appears the most, featuring 7 times among the lowest totals, including the all-time lowest (49). Other frequent entries include Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Which team has bowled out the most opponents for low totals?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bowled out multiple teams for under 100 runs, including:

RR (58, 59, 85, 88)

Daredevils (83)

Chargers (82)

Kings XI Punjab (88, twice)

Have any teams been bowled out for under 60 more than once?

Yes, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dismissed for 58 and 59, both times by RCB (in 2009 and 2023).

How many times has a team been bowled out for under 70?

There have been 9 instances of teams being bowled out for under 70 runs, including:

RCB: 49, 68, 70 (twice)

RR: 58, 59

Daredevils: 66, 67

KKR: 67

Have these teams won any of those matches despite low totals?

No. In all the cases listed, the team with the lowest score lost the match.

Which venue has witnessed the most low totals?

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has seen 4 entries on this list, with teams like KKR, CSK, MI, and Daredevils failing to cross 90.

Have playoff matches featured in this list?

None of the matches in the list of lowest team totals occurred in playoff or knockout fixtures. All were league-stage games.

Has any team been bowled out for under 90 in recent seasons?

Yes. RR scored 59 against RCB on May 14, 2023, and LSG were bowled out for 82 against GT on May 10, 2022.

Lowest totals in T20s at IND: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (new PCA Stadium), Mullanpur Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Meghalaya 53 14.3 3.65 2 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost Arunachal 65 15.4 4.14 2 v J + K New Chandigarh lost Puducherry 74 15 4.93 2 v Vidarbha New Chandigarh lost Arunachal 75 19.4 3.81 1 v Services New Chandigarh lost Meghalaya 89/8 20 4.45 1 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost KKR 95 15.1 6.26 2 v Punjab Kings New Chandigarh lost Arunachal 99/9 20 4.95 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh lost Meghalaya 100/8 20 5 1 v Kerala New Chandigarh lost Punjab Kings 111 15.3 7.16 1 v KKR New Chandigarh won J + K 113 18.2 6.16 2 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost Services 125/7 20 6.25 2 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost Haryana 126 18.2 6.87 1 v Services New Chandigarh won Kerala 127/8 20 6.35 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh lost Maharashtra 128/9 20 6.4 2 v Rajasthan New Chandigarh lost Services 129/8 20 6.45 1 v Karnataka New Chandigarh lost J + K 134/6 20 6.7 1 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost Haryana 136/7 20 6.8 1 v Meghalaya New Chandigarh won Maharashtra 136/5 20 6.8 1 v Haryana New Chandigarh lost Kerala 136 19.4 6.91 2 v Services New Chandigarh lost Vidarbha 137/9 20 6.85 2 v Delhi New Chandigarh lost Haryana 138/7 20 6.9 2 v Maharashtra New Chandigarh won Punjab Kings 142 20 7.1 1 v GT New Chandigarh lost