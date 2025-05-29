IPL final pushes hotel rates, occupancy in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh

As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its close, it has pushed overall travel demand, airfares, hotel room rates and occupancy in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, where the last four matches of the season are slated to take place.

Overall travel bookings for the entire season of the IPL rose by around 30–35 per cent, surpassing the 20–25 per cent growth in the previous season, according to EaseMyTrip. From Thursday, the main three matches — Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator in Chandigarh, and Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad — will decide the teams facing off in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on 3 June.

Premium stays in these two cities are currently priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,200, while budget options range from Rs 2,200 to Rs 5,200. Hotel room rates have increased by an average of 7–10 per cent, while domestic airfares to both cities are up by about 10 per cent, EaseMyTrip said. It further added that, on average, fares to these cities have risen compared to the same time last year, with match-day bookings up nearly 1.5 times, pushing prices higher, particularly on weekends.

Travel and hotel executives collectively agree that the shift of the final match venue from Kolkata to Ahmedabad has resulted in a rise in rebookings, especially for flights and hotels near the Narendra Modi Stadium, and a sudden spike in last-minute bookings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, Mullanpur stadium stats “The final has become a magnet for cricket tourism, with Ahmedabad witnessing the biggest spike in footfall this season,” said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, EaseMyTrip. On the other hand, Karan Agarwal, director, Cox & Kings, said travel demand for this year’s IPL final has definitely picked up compared to last season.

Executives reported a surge in bookings near stadiums, with many hotels nearing full occupancy on match days. However, a hotel executive noted that the surge is not significant in Chandigarh, owing to recent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Tavleen Bhatia, chief marketing and revenue officer, Cleartrip, said hotel rates in Chandigarh remain flat, while Ahmedabad airfares have risen by Rs 1,000.

Santosh Kumar, country manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, Booking.com, said that with excitement building for the IPL finals, the platform has seen a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in searches for Ahmedabad between 29 May and 3 June.

“In Ahmedabad, demand for the 2 and 3 June matches has surged by 35 per cent, with hotel rates rising by 45 per cent compared to the rest of the month,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (COO), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. “Radisson Blu Ahmedabad is already tracking more than 30 per cent ahead of the usual occupancy pace, highlighting strong momentum leading into the finals.”

Radisson Hotels observed a similar trend in Chandigarh. Sharma added that Radisson RED Mohali is operating at full capacity during the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches, with other nearby properties close to sold-out levels. Room rates in Chandigarh have jumped by 65–75 per cent.

“There is a great demand in Ahmedabad and almost all hotels see high occupancies,” said Keenan McKenzie, cluster general manager, ITC Narmada.

McKenzie emphasised that the city’s hospitality industry is poised for another boost through marquee tournaments like the IPL, as Ahmedabad continues to grow in stature as a leading hub for sports tourism.

Akshay Thusoo, senior vice-president, commercial, Sarovar Hotels, said that current occupancy in Chandigarh is in the range of 70–75 per cent, with an increase of 3–4 per cent due to Thursday and Friday’s matches.

“In Chandigarh, rates have increased by approximately 8–10 per cent, while Ahmedabad has seen a sharper rise of 12–15 per cent. In terms of occupancy, Ahmedabad hotels have experienced a 5–6 per cent uplift on match days, with a higher concentration of bookings from fans, crew, and corporate guests linked to the event,” said Thusoo.

Royal Orchid Hotels expected room rates to rise by 70–95 per cent for the remaining IPL matches. Arjun Baljee, president, Royal Orchid Hotels, said that its Regenta hotel in Ahmedabad has observed a surge in business, which is similar to its properties in Chandigarh.

“We find that Regenta hotels in Zirakpur and Mohali become a stopover for guests who want to experience cricket and then do something else — like go to Shimla or even onwards to other destinations in Punjab. On the whole, the hotels sell out on match days with a responsibly managed increase in rate,” Baljee said.