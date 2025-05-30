PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, family at Patna airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna airport, capping off his two-day visit to Bihar. Modi praised the young cricketer, whose batting skills have won admirers across the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

Earlier this month, during the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games via videoconferencing, Modi had highlighted the hard work that underpins Vaibhav's success. "I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," he said.

“To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies,” Modi added.

Record-breaking IPL performances

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, lit up the 2025 edition of the IPL with his aggressive stroke play. Signed at just 13 years old for ₹1.1 crore during the Jeddah mega auction, he made an immediate impact, hitting a six off the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur in his debut match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The left-handed batter scored 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55, forming a strong opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. His standout performance came on April 28 in Jaipur, where he smashed the fastest IPL century by an Indian—reaching the milestone in just 35 balls—during a match against the Gujarat Titans. His 101 off 38 balls helped Rajasthan Royals secure an eight-wicket victory.

Suryavanshi’s performances earned praise from his teammates and cricket experts alike. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hailed his batting display against Gujarat Titans as “sheer class”.

“I don’t have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today, when the middle overs were going on, he was doing his job very smartly. He has game at such a young age, which is commendable,” Samson said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Vaibhav returned to his hometown following Rajasthan Royals’ exit from the playoffs, where he was greeted by his family and supporters.