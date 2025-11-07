Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi confirms MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2026

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is not hanging up his boots just yet. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman is all set to return for the IPL 2026 season, putting to rest months of speculation about his future. The confirmation has come directly from CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who stated that Dhoni has personally conveyed his decision to be available for the upcoming edition.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC Final draws same viewership numbers as Men's T20 WC Final The veteran, who has been the face of the Super Kings since the league’s inception in 2008, remains committed to guiding the franchise through another season. As the team prepares for a crucial rebuild after a disappointing 2025 campaign, Dhoni’s continued presence brings both stability and hope for a turnaround.

Dhoni confirms availability for IPL 2026 According to Viswanathan, Dhoni has made it clear that he intends to feature in the next season. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the long-serving CSK official mentioned that the legendary captain had informed the management of his decision to continue. The CEO, who has been with the franchise since its very beginning, reportedly reaffirmed the same to a young fan recently, saying Dhoni “will be available for next season”. This statement ends months of uncertainty that surrounded the 44-year-old’s future. For the past few years, questions over whether each IPL would be his last have loomed large, but once again, Dhoni has chosen to extend his journey. Viswanathan’s confirmation comes as a major boost for CSK supporters, who have continued to back their iconic leader through highs and lows.

A legacy of loyalty and leadership Dhoni’s association with Chennai Super Kings spans almost the entirety of the IPL’s history. Apart from the two seasons (2016–2017) when CSK were suspended, he has led the franchise with unmatched success. If he plays in 2026, it will mark his 17th season for CSK and 19th overall in the IPL. Under his leadership, the Super Kings have clinched five IPL titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 — and have consistently been among the most successful teams in the tournament. Across 248 appearances for CSK, Dhoni has scored 4,865 runs, often anchoring the side with his trademark composure. His influence extends well beyond the field — shaping CSK’s identity as one of the most disciplined and loyal franchises in cricket.

Looking to bounce back from a tough 2025 season CSK endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table. Dhoni had stepped in as captain once again in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the team failed to find consistency. According to franchise insiders, Dhoni is keen to help CSK rebuild and possibly bow out on a strong note. His experience and calm leadership will be crucial as the team evaluates its strategy ahead of the November 15 retention deadline. Sanju Samson trade talks resurface Adding to the off-season intrigue, reports suggest that Sanju Samson’s potential trade to CSK is once again under consideration. According to sources, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have reopened discussions about a possible deal, with a “top CSK player” believed to be part of the talks.