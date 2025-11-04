IPL 2026 auction: Tom Moody appointed LSG's global director of cricket

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have appointed former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket ahead of the 2026 season. The 60-year-old will oversee the team’s cricketing operations and strategy across tournaments as part of his new role with the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned franchise. The players' auction for IPL 2026 is likely to take place next month.

Although LSG are yet to make an official announcement, the team’s social media handle shared a post welcoming Moody with the caption: “Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!”

What is Moody’s coaching background?

Moody has previously enjoyed two coaching stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. His first spell from 2013 to 2019 saw SRH win the IPL title in 2016. He later returned as director of cricket in 2021 and became head coach the following year before parting ways in 2022 when Brian Lara took charge. ALSO READ: Rising Stars Asia Cup: Jitesh to lead India A; teen star Suryavanshi picked Over the years, Moody has earned a reputation as one of cricket’s most accomplished coaches. He has managed national sides, franchise teams, and domestic outfits globally, bringing decades of experience to every role he has undertaken.

What makes Tom Moody a respected figure in world cricket? As a player, Moody represented Australia in eight Tests and 76 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 1,667 runs and taking 54 wickets. His first-class career was even more prolific, featuring over 21,000 runs, 64 centuries, and 361 wickets in the Sheffield Shield. Turning to coaching after retirement, Moody has been at the helm of several successful campaigns. Earlier this year, he guided Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive Hundred title in England. He has also been associated with the Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20), leading them to runners-up finishes in both 2023 and 2025.

Why did Moody choose Lucknow Super Giants over other offers? It is understood that both Surrey and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)—the owners of Mumbai Indians who hold a 49% stake in the Oval Invincibles—were eager to retain Moody. However, sources suggest the Australian chose the Lucknow role as it offered him broader responsibilities within the franchise’s global cricket setup. Who did Moody replace at Lucknow Super Giants? Moody’s appointment comes after the departure of former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who had served as LSG’s global cricket director for one season. While Zaheer was initially contracted for two years, he parted ways with the team in September.

How did LSG perform in recent IPL seasons? Since their debut in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants have displayed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency. They reached the playoffs in their first two seasons (2022 and 2023) but missed out in 2024 and 2025. In the latest edition, they finished seventh on the points table with six wins from 14 matches—winning five of their first eight before faltering in the second half of the campaign. At their home ground, Ekana Stadium, LSG managed just two victories in seven games. What lies ahead for LSG under Moody’s leadership?