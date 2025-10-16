IPL 2026: Kane Williamson joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic advisor

ALSO READ: Five times Rohit Sharma conquered Australia with unforgettable ODI innings Lucknow Super Giants have added a major name to their think tank for the upcoming IPL season, appointing New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson as their new strategic advisor. The move marks a fresh phase in Williamson’s cricketing journey as he transitions into a mentorship role while continuing to play T20 cricket globally. The New Zealand batter, who represented the Durban Super Giants in this year’s SA20 league — another team under the RPSG Group umbrella — will now lend his tactical expertise and leadership experience to Lucknow’s IPL setup. Team sources indicated that Williamson’s calm approach and deep understanding of T20 dynamics were key reasons behind his appointment.

A seasoned mind in Lucknow’s corner Williamson’s addition strengthens a backroom staff already undergoing change. Earlier, the franchise roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun for the upcoming season, following his successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. Lucknow management reportedly believes that pairing Arun’s technical insight with Williamson’s strategic acumen will enhance their planning and decision-making during high-pressure situations. A franchise official said that Williamson’s understanding of game tempo and his ability to read match situations were traits the team wanted to integrate into their dressing-room culture. The 34-year-old is expected to work closely with the coaching group and skipper KL Rahul in shaping match strategies and player development.