IPL 2026: Kane Williamson joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic advisor

Williamson's addition strengthens a backroom staff already undergoing change. Earlier, the franchise roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun for the upcoming season

Kane Williamson
New Zealand's Kane Williamson. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants have added a major name to their think tank for the upcoming IPL season, appointing New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson as their new strategic advisor. The move marks a fresh phase in Williamson’s cricketing journey as he transitions into a mentorship role while continuing to play T20 cricket globally. The New Zealand batter, who represented the Durban Super Giants in this year’s SA20 league — another team under the RPSG Group umbrella — will now lend his tactical expertise and leadership experience to Lucknow’s IPL setup. Team sources indicated that Williamson’s calm approach and deep understanding of T20 dynamics were key reasons behind his appointment. 

A seasoned mind in Lucknow’s corner

Williamson’s addition strengthens a backroom staff already undergoing change. Earlier, the franchise roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun for the upcoming season, following his successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. Lucknow management reportedly believes that pairing Arun’s technical insight with Williamson’s strategic acumen will enhance their planning and decision-making during high-pressure situations.
 
A franchise official said that Williamson’s understanding of game tempo and his ability to read match situations were traits the team wanted to integrate into their dressing-room culture. The 34-year-old is expected to work closely with the coaching group and skipper KL Rahul in shaping match strategies and player development.

Williamson’s IPL legacy

Williamson brings with him a decade of IPL experience, having featured in ten seasons between 2015 and 2024. His standout campaign came in 2018 when he led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final and won the Orange Cap with 735 runs. After his long stint with SRH, he moved to Gujarat Titans in 2023, but injuries limited his participation to just one match that season and two the following year.
 
Despite going unsold in the 2025 mega auction, Williamson has remained an influential voice in franchise cricket. While he opted out of New Zealand’s central contract earlier this year to explore global opportunities, he has clarified that he remains committed to representing his country at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsKane WilliamsonT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

