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CSK vs SRH: Here's why Klaasen and Samson were involved in heated exchange

The incident took place after the third ball of the 15th over when Sanju Samson stumped Klaasen out on 47 to help CSK secure the wicket off Noor Ahmad

Klaasen and Samson involved in an on-field altercation
Klaasen and Samson involved in an on-field altercation
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with a chance of a top-four finish in the points table on the line for them.
 
On the other hand, SRH have the chance to qualify for the playoffs with a win over the five-time champions.
 
However, amidst all the action, the game produced a controversial moment with CSK’s Sanju Samson and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen getting involved in a heated verbal exchange.
 
The incident took place after the third ball of the 15th over when Sanju Samson stumped Klaasen out on 47 to help CSK secure the wicket off Noor Ahmad.
 
The decision was sent upstairs, after which Klaasen was deemed stumped. However, while walking back, Samson gave a death stare to Klaasen, which did not sit well with the South African batter. 
 
He started to walk towards Samson, only to be separated by the umpires and other CSK players.
 
However, Klaasen, before departing, played a fiery innings to put SRH en route to a successful chase.  (More to follow)
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Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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