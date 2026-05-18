CSK vs SRH: Here's why Klaasen and Samson were involved in heated exchange

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with a chance of a top-four finish in the points table on the line for them.

On the other hand, SRH have the chance to qualify for the playoffs with a win over the five-time champions.

However, amidst all the action, the game produced a controversial moment with CSK’s Sanju Samson and SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen getting involved in a heated verbal exchange.

The incident took place after the third ball of the 15th over when Sanju Samson stumped Klaasen out on 47 to help CSK secure the wicket off Noor Ahmad.