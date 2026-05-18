IPL 2026 playoffs: How can CSK secure top-four finish despite loss vs SRH?

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of IPL 2026 on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It is an important game for the Chennai-based franchise as the outcome of this match could very well decide the final chapter in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs.

CSK, who are currently fifth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches, will have the chance to enter the top four in the points table if they beat SRH.

However, if they end up on the losing side, while they will not be eliminated straight away, their hopes of a top-four finish will take a big hit as SRH, with the win, will qualify for the playoffs and take Gujarat Titans (GT) with them into the top four leaving just one open spot in the top four.

But can CSK still qualify for the playoffs if they lose to SRH? Let’s take a look.

How can CSK qualify with 14 points?

To reach the 14-point mark, CSK will first have to beat GT in their final game of the league stage on May 21. However, just a win over GT will not ensure a top-four finish.

IPL 2026 Match 63, CSK vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING CSK will need Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) to lose at least one more game, leaving them below the 14-point mark. They will also need Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lose their remaining games, as only then can they qualify for the next stage.

What happens if CSK lose to GT?

If CSK lose to GT, they will finish with 12 points in their kitty and, with all the top-four teams having more than 12 points to their name, CSK will stand eliminated from the tournament.

What happens if CSK win both their remaining games?

If CSK manage to win both their remaining games, they will finish with 16 points, given that their next two matches are against SRH and GT. The five-time champions will need RCB to win their next game against SRH, which will leave SRH below the 16-point mark.

It means CSK will finish above MI, LSG, DC, KKR, PBKS, and SRH, ensuring their top-four finish.

What happens if beat SRH but lose to GT?

If CSK manage to beat SRH and then lose to GT, they will finish with 14 points. Then they will need PBKS and RR to lose their remaining games. DC and KKR should also lose at least one more game.

In this case, CSK will finish above PBKS, RR, DC, KKR, LSG, and MI, confirming their top-four finish.