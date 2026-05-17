IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heading towards its business end and, in a crucial clash on the road to the playoffs, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

The game is once again important for both sides, as a win for SRH will take them one step closer towards a top-four finish on the points table as they will reach 16 points. On the other hand, CSK desperately need a win to keep their chances of reaching 16 points alive.

In terms of team combination, SRH are still heavily dependent on their top order of Abhishek, Travis, Ishan and Klaasen to score runs. In bowling, Sakib and Eshan are delivering consistently, but they are not getting support from the others. SRH will need to play as a unit if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, CSK continue to struggle with consistency due to the long list of injuries. Sanju Samson has looked off-colour in the last two games and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite scoring back-to-back fifties, is still far from his best. ALSO READ: Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for RR and DC here CSK have been slow in scoring runs towards the end of the innings, which is costing them 10-15 runs every game. One big hope fans will have for the SRH game is the return of MS Dhoni, who has been on the sidelines for the entire season. CSK can use him as an Impact Player, especially to strengthen their death-overs batting.

IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH playing 11 Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary Impact players: Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey CSK vs SRH head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 23

CSK won: 15

SRH won: 8

No result: 0 Squads of both teams CSK squad for IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, David Payne, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra IPL 2026 match on May 18: CSK vs SRH live toss, telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on May 18 (Monday) in IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in match 63 of IPL 2026 on May 18 (Monday). What is the venue of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. When will the live toss for the CSK vs SRH take place? The live toss for the CSK vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 18. Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match? The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary. How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?