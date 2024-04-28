CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Cummins asks Chennai to bat first

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad and CHennai will renew their rivalry in the southern derby at Chepauk Stadium.

Coming to the team dynamics, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

[Impact Sub: T Natarajan]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

[Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Live streaming

CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

