Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Cummins asks Chennai to bat first
LiveNew Update

CSK vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Cummins asks Chennai to bat first

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, CSK vs SRH Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

7:07 PM

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 for today's match

7:03 PM

CSK vs SRH PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change in SRH's XI

7:02 PM

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Chennai batting first

7:01 PM

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:58 PM

CSK vs SRH PLAYING 11 Prediction

6:48 PM

Virat Kohli completes 500 runs in IPL 2024

6:42 PM

GT vs RCH LIVE SCORE UPDATES

6:27 PM

CSK full squad for today's match

6:21 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli hits half-century

6:17 PM

SRH's squad for today's match

6:02 PM

Can Moeen Contain SRH’s Openers?

5:50 PM

CSK vs SRH: A loop-sided encounter in IPL history

5:37 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head in last five meetings

5:23 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Gujarat Titans' full scorecard

5:18 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats

5:12 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Chennai vs Hyderabad

7:07 PM

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 for today's match

CSK Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

7:03 PM

CSK vs SRH PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change in SRH's XI

Mayank Markande is not playing today's match, informed Cummins at the toss.

7:02 PM

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Chennai batting first

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins win the toss and elects to bowl first.

7:01 PM

CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss is moments away. Stay tuned

6:58 PM

CSK vs SRH PLAYING 11 Prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana [Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat [Impact Sub: T Natarajan]

6:48 PM

Virat Kohli completes 500 runs in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has extended his lead at the top of the IPL 2024 run-getters leaderboard with yet another superb batting show.

Will Jacks has just teared the GT's bowling apart. RCB's net runrate is going to get a major boost. 

Check GT vs RCB full scorecard here

6:42 PM

GT vs RCH LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are cruising towards victory. Will Jacks and Virat Kohli have put up unbeaten 127-run stand to keep their playoff hopes alive. 

TAP HERE TO CHECK RCB's FULL SCORECARD HERE

6:27 PM

CSK full squad for today's match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

6:21 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli hits half-century

Virat Kohli hits half century. 

RCB need 103 runs to win in 60 balls. 

Check GT vs RCB live full scorecard here 

6:17 PM

SRH's squad for today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

6:02 PM

Can Moeen Contain SRH’s Openers?

Travis Head s Abhishek Sharma vs Off Spin - IPL 2024
Batter Inns Runs Balls Wfits Avg SR
Abhishek Sharma 4 50 26 0 - 192
Travis Head 4 49 24 2 24.5 204

Travis Head s Abhishek Sharma in Overs 1-6 - IPL 2024
Batter Pace Spin
Wfits SR Wfits SR
Abhishek Sharma 3 198 0 290
Travis Head 1 245 1 155


Moeen Ali by Batter Type - IPL since 2022
Batter Runs Balls Wfits Avg Eco
RHBs 230 160 11 20.9 8.62
LHBs 172 175 8 21.5 5.89

5:50 PM

CSK vs SRH: A loop-sided encounter in IPL history

Highest Win % against an IPL opponent (Min 10 matches)
Team Opponent Games Wins Losses Win %
Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 32 23 9 71.8
Punjab Kings Deccan Chargers 10 7 3 70
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 14 6 70
Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 22 15 7 68.1

SRH Lowest Win % at an IPL Ground (Min 8 matches)
Ground Games Wins Losses Win %
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepaufi, Chennai 9 1 8 11.1
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 12 2 10 16.6
Eden Gardens, Kolkata 10 3 7 30

5:37 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head in last five meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-04-05 SRH win by 6 wickets Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad CSK - 165/5 (20.0) SRH - 166/4 (18.1) Group
2023-04-21 CSK win by 7 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai SRH - 134/7 (20.0) CSK - 138/3 (18.4) Group
2022-05-01 CSK win by 13 runs Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune CSK - 202/2 (20.0) SRH - 189/6 (20.0) Group
2022-04-09 SRH win by 8 wickets Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai CSK - 154/7 (20.0) SRH - 155/2 (17.4) Group
2021-09-30 CSK win by 6 wickets Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah SRH - 134/7 (20.0) CSK - 139/4 (19.4) Group

5:23 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: Gujarat Titans' full scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 201 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Check RCB live full scorecard here

Gujarat Titans Inning
200-3 (20 ov) CRR:10.00
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Wriddhiman Saha (WK) c K Sharma b Swapnil Singh 5 4 1 0 125
Shubman Gill (C) c C Green b G Maxwell 16 19 1 0 84.21
Sai Sudharsan Not out 84 49 8 4 171.43
Shahrukh Khan b M Siraj 58 30 3 5 193.33
David Miller Not out 26 19 2 1 136.84
Extras 11 (b 0, Ib 1, w 9, nb 1, p 0)
Total 200 (3 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Swapnil Singh 3 0 23 1 0 7.67
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 34 1 4 8.5
Yash Dayal 4 0 34 0 3 8.5
Glenn Maxwell 3 0 28 1 0 9.33
Karn Sharma 3 0 38 0 1 12.67
Cameron Green 3 0 42 0 1 14

5:18 PM

CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - CSK Wins - SRH Super Over Wins
- CSK		 Super Over Wins
- SRH		 No Result
All 20 14 6 0 0 0
Since 2021 6 4 2 0 0 0
At Venue 4 4 0 0 0 0

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad and CHennai will renew their rivalry in the southern derby at Chepauk Stadium. 
Check IPL 2024 points table here
Coming to the team dynamics, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to CSK Playing 11 while Shardul Thakur is expected to play as impact player for Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat 
[Impact Sub: T Natarajan]
CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
[Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]
CSK vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH Live streaming
CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News