DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, DC vs LSG Playing 11: Rishabh Pant will certainly return to DC Playing after serving a one-match ban. Pant will replace Kumar Kushagra in DC's XI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
DC vs LSG live cricket score
DC vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC vs LSG match is the must-win game for both the teams as their Playoff hopes hinges mostly on today's match. 
Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculations about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after his "public reprimand" by team owner Sanjiv Goenka following their 10-wicket hammering by Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.
Speculations are rife that Rahul may step down as captain or perhaps he will do his duties for the remaining two games before leaving LSG. In either case, the India batter would look to answer with his bat and end things on a high. Coming to the team dynamics, Rishabh Pant will certainly return to DC Playing after serving a one-match ban. Pant will replace Kumar Kushagra in DC's XI.
IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Playing 11 prediction
DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]
LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan/Arshin Kulkarni, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
Impact sub: Arshin Kulkarni/K Gowtham]
DC vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant and Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of DC vs LSG match today?
IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live streaming
DC vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

6:47 PM

6:47 PM

Delhi vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise

6:39 PM

Scoring pattern at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL

6:38 PM

Battle between Pooran and Kuldeep

6:26 PM

Will Rishabh Pant be able to handle the pressure against spin?

6:22 PM

Who will win the battle of the pwoerplay between DC and LSG?

6:02 PM

How have pace and spin fared at at Arun Jaitley Stadium since IPL 2021?

5:38 PM

What happened in the recent meeting between the two sides?

5:32 PM

Will runs keep flowing in Delhi?

5:09 PM

Key batting stats to look forward for today's match

5:07 PM

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats

5:06 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Lucknow

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
Venues Total matches played DC won LSG win
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1
 

6:39 PM

Scoring pattern at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL

IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 15 8 7 0 198 222 9.02
Since IPL 2023 11 7 4 0 200 222 9.3
This IPL 4 4 0 0 242 242 13.69

6:38 PM

Battle between Pooran and Kuldeep


Kuldeep Dismissals vs Batter in T20s
Bowler Dismissals Average Strike Rate
Nicholas Pooran 5 10.4 91

Pooran Most Dismissals vs Bowler in T20s
Bowler Dismissals Average Strifie Rate Defensive Shot %
Kuldeep Yadav 5 10.4 91 15.00%

6:26 PM

Will Rishabh Pant be able to handle the pressure against spin?


Rishabh Pant - IPL 2024
Bowler Type Runs Average Strifie Rate
Pace 282 56.4 188
Spin 131 26.2 115

6:22 PM

Who will win the battle of the pwoerplay between DC and LSG?


Highest Run Rates in Powerplay - IPL 2024
Team Matches Average Run Rate
SRH 12 47.3 11.05
KKR 12 40.5 10.06
DC 13 31.2 9.94
RCB 13 37.9 9.71
MI 13 27 8.62
PBKS 12 34.2 8.54
RR 12 37.9 8.37
CSK 13 40.5 8.32
LSG 12 27.8 7.71
GT 12 32.8 7.23

6:02 PM

How have pace and spin fared at at Arun Jaitley Stadium since IPL 2021?


All Innings % Overs Wickets Econ Avg SR
Pace 15 63 107 9.94 34.6 20.88
Spin 15 37 65 8.8 29.48 20.09

5:38 PM

What happened in the recent meeting between the two sides?


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-04-12 DC win by 6 wickets Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow LSG - 167/7 (20.0) DC - 170/4 (18.1) Group
2023-04-01 LSG win by 50 runs Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow LSG - 193/6 (20.0) DC - 143/9 (20.0) Group
2022-05-01 LSG win by 6 runs Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai LSG - 195/3 (20.0) DC - 189/7 (20.0) Group
2022-04-07 LSG win by 6 wickets Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai DC - 149/3 (20.0) LSG - 155/4 (19.4) Group

5:32 PM

Will runs keep flowing in Delhi?


Highest Run Rates - IPL 2024 (Min. 4 Matches)
Ground Matches Average Run Rate
Delhi 4 31.5 11.06
Hyderabad 5 40.9 9.95
Kolkata 7 30.4 9.76
Bengaluru 6 31.1 9.53
Jaipur 5 37.6 9.53
Ahmedabad 6 31.3 8.92
Mumbai 6 26.3 8.88
Lucknow 7 27.6 8.85
Chennai 7 29.3 8.44
Mullanpur 5 20.9 8.03

5:09 PM

Key batting stats to look forward for today's match

Batting and Match Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Axar Patel 1 Match 150th IPL Game
Quinton de Kock 7 Fours 1000 Fours in T20s
Rishabh Pant 55 Runs 1000 IPL Runs in Arun Jaitley Stadium
Prithvi Shaw 7 Runs 1500 IPL Runs in India
KL Rahul 80 Runs 500 IPL Runs v DC
Axar Patel 47 Runs 1000 IPL Runs for DC

5:07 PM

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - DC Wins - LSG Super Over Wins
- DC		 Super Over Wins
- LSG		 No Result
All 4 1 3 0 0 0
Since 2021 4 1 3 0 0 0
At Venue 0 0 0 0 0 0

5:06 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Lucknow

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Today's game is big in context of IPL 2024 playoffs.
Topics :Delhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsIndian Premier League

First Published: May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

