IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Guwahati pitch repor, weather forecast

RR vs PBKS head-to-head record: Rajasthan Royals are in an advantageous position as they have won 16 out of 27 matches. Previously, when the two teams met in the IPL 2024, Royals emerged victorious

RR vs PBKS head-to-head stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
In Match 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to snap their three-match losing streak, when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 15 (Wednesday). Royals are just one win away from confirming a place in the playoffs and Sanju Samson's side would not look to wait for their last league fixture for locking a spot in the knockout stages. 

Meanwhile, Punjab will be playing for their pride after being out of IPL 2024 Playoff race.
RR vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Rajasthan Royals are in advantageous position as they have won 16 out of 27 matches.

  • Total matches played: 27
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 16
  • Punjab Kings won: 11
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


RR vs PBKS head-to-head at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 0
  • Punjab Kings won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
RR vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh

  • Matches played: 8
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 4 (one in newly-built Mullanpur Stadium)
  • Punjab Kings won: 4
  • Abandoned: 0
Rajasthan vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise

Venues Total matches played PBKS won RR won
Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Kingsmead 1 - 1
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Newlands 1 1 -
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 7 4 3
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 1 5
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1

Barsapara Stadium key stats

Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 2
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 0
Average first innings total 198
Runs per over 9.13
Runs per wicket 30.42
Highest total recorded 199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
Lowest total recorded 142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023
IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 2 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 2
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 0
Average first innings score 198
Average first innings winning score 198
Average powerplay score 56.5
Average death-over score 51.5

Barpasara Stadium pitch report for RR vs PBKS match

Guwahati wicket is expected to be batting friendly. In the last two International matches at Barsapara Stadium, team batting first and chasing side crossed 200-run mark. IPL 2023, team batting first won one match while the team chasing the target one game.

Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs PBKS IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 15. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.
First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

