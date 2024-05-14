IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Guwahati pitch repor, weather forecast

In Match 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to snap their three-match losing streak, when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 15 (Wednesday). Royals are just one win away from confirming a place in the playoffs and Sanju Samson's side would not look to wait for their last league fixture for locking a spot in the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, Punjab will be playing for their pride after being out of IPL 2024 Playoff race.
RR vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Rajasthan Royals are in advantageous position as they have won 16 out of 27 matches.
- Total matches played: 27
- Rajasthan Royals won: 16
- Punjab Kings won: 11
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RR vs PBKS head-to-head at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
- Total matches played: 1
- Rajasthan Royals won: 0
- Punjab Kings won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RR vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh
- Matches played: 8
- Rajasthan Royals won: 4 (one in newly-built Mullanpur Stadium)
- Punjab Kings won: 4
- Abandoned: 0
Rajasthan vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise
|RR vs PBKS head-to-head stats venue-wise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|PBKS won
|RR won
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Kingsmead
|1
|-
|1
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Newlands
|1
|1
|-
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|7
|4
|3
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|6
|1
|5
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|1
|1
Barsapara Stadium key stats
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|2
|Matches won batting first
|2
|Matches won batting second
|0
|Average first innings total
|198
|Runs per over
|9.13
|Runs per wicket
|30.42
|Highest total recorded
|199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023
|IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 2 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|2
|Matches won batting first
|2
|Matches won batting second
|0
|Average first innings score
|198
|Average first innings winning score
|198
|Average powerplay score
|56.5
|Average death-over score
|51.5
Barpasara Stadium pitch report for RR vs PBKS match
Guwahati wicket is expected to be batting friendly. In the last two International matches at Barsapara Stadium, team batting first and chasing side crossed 200-run mark. IPL 2023, team batting first won one match while the team chasing the target one game.
Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs PBKS IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 15. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.