DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Samson elects to bowl

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi will need Rishabh Pant's killer instinct and Jake Fraser McGurk's unbelievable flair in their bid to stay alive in the IPL playoff race .

DC have been inconsistent so far, winning five and losing six of their last 11 games. While winning the remaining three games is a must for Pant's men, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs.

Apart from KKR (16 from 11 games) and RR (16 from 10 games), there are at least three teams, namely Chennai Super Kings (12 from 11), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 from 11 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 11 games), who can go beyond the 16-point mark.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams Given the situation, DC's best might not be enough for qualification, but Pant would look to only 'control the controllables,' a policy advocated by his mentor MS Dhoni.

IPL 2024: DC vs RR Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav.

[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

[Impact sub: Yuzvendra Chahal]

DC vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi's skipper Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan's captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST. Check IPL 2024 points table here

How to watch the live telecast of DC vs RR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live streaming

DC vs RR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

