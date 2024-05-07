Home / Cricket / IPL / News / DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Samson elects to bowl
DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Samson elects to bowl

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES DC vs RR Full scorecard: Delhi and Rajasthan have made two changes each in their Playing 11. Ishant and Gulbadin come in DC's XI; Dubey & Ferreira in RR line-up

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Key Events

7:38 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi 6-0 after 1 Over

7:29 PM

Match begins

7:16 PM

Impact player options for Delhi

7:11 PM

Impact player options for Rajasthan

7:08 PM

DC Playing 11 for today's match

7:08 PM

RR playing 11 for today's match

7:04 PM

DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES; Two changes in Delhi's XI

7:03 PM

RR Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in Rajasthan's XI

7:01 PM

DC vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:58 PM

DC vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:57 PM

Arun Jaitley Stadium key toss stats

6:50 PM

How Fraser-McGurk ruling the batting records as an openers for Delhi?

6:48 PM

Delhi Capitals record in IPL 2024

6:47 PM

Jake Fraser-McGurk record against pacers and spinners in IPL 2024

6:41 PM

Key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium

6:32 PM

Rajasthan Playing 11 Live updates

6:32 PM

Arun Jaitley Stadium - high scoring venue

6:13 PM

DC vs RR head-to-head in recent meetings

6:00 PM

Challenges for Delhi Capitals in today's match

5:57 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

7:38 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi 6-0 after 1 Over

 
 
Over Summary;  2 0 0 0 4 0 ; Delhi Capitals: 6-0 after 1 Over  ; Jake Fraser-McGurk6(6); Abishek Porel0(0)
 
Trent Boult bowls the first over from around the wicket and concedes six runs, including a boundary to Jake Fraser-McGurk.

7:29 PM

Match begins

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel are opening the innings for Delhi Capitals. Trent Boult takes the new ball.

7:16 PM

Impact player options for Delhi

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

7:11 PM

Impact player options for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore

7:08 PM

DC Playing 11 for today's match

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

7:08 PM

RR playing 11 for today's match

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

7:04 PM

DC PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES; Two changes in Delhi's XI

Gulbadin Naib and Ishant Sharma are playing today

7:03 PM

RR Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in Rajasthan's XI

Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer not playing today.

Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira are playing for Rajasthan today.

7:01 PM

DC vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

6:58 PM

DC vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between Delhi and Rajasthan is moments away, stay tuned.

Arun Jaitley Stadium key toss stats
IPL at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since IPL 2021 14 4 10
Since IPL 2023 10 3 7
IPL 2024 3 0 3

6:57 PM

Arun Jaitley Stadium key toss stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium key toss stats
IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 14 7 7 0 197 222 8.81
Since IPL 2023 10 6 4 0 197 222 9.04
IPL 2024 3 3 0 0 249 249 14.3

6:50 PM

How Fraser-McGurk ruling the batting records as an openers for Delhi?

DC Openers in IPL 2024
Bowling Type Runs Balls Average Strike rate
Jake Fraser-McGurk 139 58 34.75 240
Others 444 295 24.66 150

6:48 PM

Delhi Capitals record in IPL 2024

DC Openers in IPL 2024
Venue Innings Runs Balls Average Strike rate
Home 3 172 59 57.33 292
Away 3 87 52 29 167

6:47 PM

Jake Fraser-McGurk record against pacers and spinners in IPL 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2024
Bowling Type Runs Average Strike rate Dismissals
Pace 174 43.5 217 4
Spin 85 42.5 274 2
Overall 259 43.16 233 6

6:41 PM

Key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Bowling at Delhi - IPL 2024
Bowling Type Wickets Average Economy
Pace 26 33.34 11.16
Spin 14 35.35 11.78

Innings Breakdown at Delhi - IPL 2024
Team Innings Runs Wickets
SRH 1 266 7
DC 2 199 10
DC 1 224 4
GT 2 220 8
DC 1 257 4
MI 2 247 9

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.  Delhi will need Rishabh Pant's killer instinct and Jake Fraser McGurk's unbelievable flair in their bid to stay alive in the IPL playoff race .
DC have been inconsistent so far, winning five and losing six of their last 11 games. While winning the remaining three games is a must for Pant's men, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs.
Apart from KKR (16 from 11 games) and RR (16 from 10 games), there are at least three teams, namely Chennai Super Kings (12 from 11), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 from 11 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 11 games), who can go beyond the 16-point mark.
Given the situation, DC's best might not be enough for qualification, but Pant would look to only 'control the controllables,' a policy advocated by his mentor MS Dhoni.
IPL 2024: DC vs RR Playing 11 prediction
DC Playing 11 probables:  David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav.
[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma
[Impact sub: Yuzvendra Chahal]
DC vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi's skipper Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan's captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST. Check IPL 2024 points table here
How to watch the live telecast of DC vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live streaming
Check the DC vs RR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

