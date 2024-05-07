Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) could become first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, if they win today's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. If Rajasthan manage to win today's match, they will have 18 points in 11 matches.

Meanwhile, if the result of the DC vs RR match doesn't go in favour of Rishabh Pant's side, they will be staring at elimination from the IPL 2024 playoffs race.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams



However, a win for Delhi would allow them to keep their playoff hopes alive.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622 3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 12 -0.065 5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212 10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32