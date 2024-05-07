Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) could become first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, if they win today's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. If Rajasthan manage to win today's match, they will have 18 points in 11 matches.
Meanwhile, if the result of the DC vs RR match doesn't go in favour of Rishabh Pant's side, they will be staring at elimination from the IPL 2024 playoffs race.
However, a win for Delhi would allow them to keep their playoff hopes alive.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|0.622
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.065
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.371
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|48
|24
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
|
Sunil Narine
KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.91
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|46
|32
|4
|
Travis Head
SRH
|10
|10
|0
|444
|102
|44.4
|234
|189.74
|1
|3
|53
|23
|5
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|11
|11
|0
|431
|82
|39.18
|305
|141.31
|0
|3
|40
|15
|Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|12
|12
|46.5
|289
|18
|21/05
|16.05
|6.17
|15.61
|0
|1
|2
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|11
|11
|37
|362
|17
|15/03
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|11
|11
|40
|350
|16
|16/03
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|9
|9
|32
|287
|15
|19/04
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|5
|
Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|11
|11
|39.2
|396
|15
|29/04
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|
0