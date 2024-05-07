Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) could become first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, if they win today's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2024 key stats

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) could become first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, if they win today's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. If Rajasthan manage to win today's match, they will have 18 points in 11 matches. 

Meanwhile, if the result of the DC vs RR match doesn't go in favour of Rishabh Pant's side, they will be staring at elimination from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, a win for Delhi would allow them to keep their playoff hopes alive.


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
2 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622
3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 12 -0.065
5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371
6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212
10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32
Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 57 16
3 Sunil Narine
KKR		 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 1 3 46 32
4 Travis Head
SRH		 10 10 0 444 102 44.4 234 189.74 1 3 53 23
5 K L Rahul
LSG		 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0 3 40 15

IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 12 12 46.5 289 18 21/05 16.05 6.17 15.61 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 11 11 37 362 17 15/03 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 11 11 40 350 16 16/03 21.87 8.75 15 0 0
4 T Natarajan
SRH		 9 9 32 287 15 19/04 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/04 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon