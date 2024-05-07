Business Standard
IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record: SRH have not won a single match against Lucknow in the IPL. There is forecast of wet weather conditions on May 8 in Hyderabad

IPL 2024 match on May 8: Hyderabad vs Lucknow

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
In Match 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on May 8 (Wednesday). Both the teams are in quest for a place in Playoffs with equal number of points and they are coming into the game with a defeat in their previous games.

SRH vs LSG Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Lucknow Super Giants have an advantage as Sunrisers have not won a single game against LSG in Indian Premier League.

  • Total matches played: 3
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

SRH vs LSG head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

SRH vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow

  • Matches played: 1
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
  • Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise

SRH vs LSG head-to-head stats
At Venues Total matches played LSG won SRH won
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 1 0
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 1 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 75
Matches won batting first 34
Matches won batting second 41
Average first innings total 162.13
Runs per over 8.13
Runs per wicket 26.55
Highest total recorded 277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
Lowest total recorded 80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013
IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 8
Matches won batting second 2
Average first innings score 185.4
Average first innings winning score 192
Average powerplay score 56
Average death-over score 53.7


Key batting and bowling stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 11 7 4 0 188.18 199.14 7.65
Since IPL 2023 11 7 4 0 188.18 199.14 7.65
IPL 2024 4 3 1 0 212.25 228 11.02

What to do after winning the toss?
IPL at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since IPL 2021 11 5 6
Since IPL 2023 11 5 6
IPL 2024 4 2 2


Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key IPL 2024 Stats

  • Matches: 4
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 1
  • Average first innings total: 212
  • Average second innings total: 196

Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs LSG match

The Hyderabad wicket has been one of the best wicket for batters at the start of IPL 2024. However, the Hyderabad wicket has been tricky when SRH hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs LSG IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall on the match day since 5 PM IST on May 8. 

 
Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

