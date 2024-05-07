IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on May 8 (Wednesday). Both the teams are in quest for a place in Playoffs with equal number of points and they are coming into the game with a defeat in their previous games.
SRH vs LSG Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Lucknow Super Giants have an advantage as Sunrisers have not won a single game against LSG in Indian Premier League.
- Total matches played: 3
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs LSG head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
- Total matches played: 1
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow
- Matches played: 1
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
- Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise
|SRH vs LSG head-to-head stats
|At Venues
|Total matches played
|LSG won
|SRH won
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|0
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|1
|1
|0
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|75
|Matches won batting first
|34
|Matches won batting second
|41
|Average first innings total
|162.13
|Runs per over
|8.13
|Runs per wicket
|26.55
|Highest total recorded
|277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013
|IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|8
|Matches won batting second
|2
|Average first innings score
|185.4
|Average first innings winning score
|192
|Average powerplay score
|56
|Average death-over score
|53.7
|Key batting and bowling stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|IPL at Venue
|Matches
|Won - Bat 1st
|Win - Bat 2nd
|Tie
|Avg 1st Innings
|Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score
|Sixes per Innings
|Since IPL 2021
|11
|7
|4
|0
|188.18
|199.14
|7.65
|Since IPL 2023
|11
|7
|4
|0
|188.18
|199.14
|7.65
|IPL 2024
|4
|3
|1
|0
|212.25
|228
|11.02
|What to do after winning the toss?
|IPL at Venue
|Matches
|Toss Win - Bat
|Toss Win - Field
|Since IPL 2021
|11
|5
|6
|Since IPL 2023
|11
|5
|6
|IPL 2024
|4
|2
|2
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key IPL 2024 Stats
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 1
- Average first innings total: 212
- Average second innings total: 196
Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs LSG match
The Hyderabad wicket has been one of the best wicket for batters at the start of IPL 2024. However, the Hyderabad wicket has been tricky when SRH hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs LSG IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall on the match day since 5 PM IST on May 8.