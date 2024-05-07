DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES DC vs RR Playing 11: Ishant is likely to find a place in Delhi's Playing 11 as Pointing informed on day before that the veteran pacer has been bowling full throttle in nets
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Delhi will need Rishabh Pant's killer instinct and Jake Fraser McGurk's unbelievable flair in their bid to stay alive in the IPL playoff race .
DC have been inconsistent so far, winning five and losing six of their last 11 games. While winning the remaining three games is a must for Pant's men, even that will only take them to 16 points which might not be enough to qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs.
Apart from KKR (16 from 11 games) and RR (16 from 10 games), there are at least three teams, namely Chennai Super Kings (12 from 11), Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 from 11 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 11 games), who can go beyond the 16-point mark.
Given the situation, DC's best might not be enough for qualification, but Pant would look to only 'control the controllables,' a policy advocated by his mentor MS Dhoni.
IPL 2024: DC vs RR Playing 11 prediction
DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav.
[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma
[Impact sub: Yuzvendra Chahal]
DC vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi's skipper Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan's captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
How to watch the live telecast of DC vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, DC vs RR Live streaming
DC vs RR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the DC vs RR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
6:32 PM
Rajasthan Playing 11 Live updates
Sandeep Sharma has marked his run-up ahead of toss.
6:32 PM
Arun Jaitley Stadium - high scoring venue
|Highest Run Rates at Venue - IPL 2024 (Min. 3 matches)
|Venue
|Average
|Wickets
|Run Rate
|Delhi
|33.21
|41
|11.38
|Kolkata
|33.01
|70
|9.92
|Hyderabad
|37.04
|42
|9.76
|Bengaluru
|31.03
|58
|9.51
|Mumbai
|25.89
|66
|8.97
|Jaipur
|37.68
|47
|8.92
|Ahmedabad
|28.88
|54
|8.56
|Chennai
|29.59
|66
|8.34
|Lucknow
|29
|67
|8.24
|Mullanpur
|20.96
|76
|8.03
6:13 PM
DC vs RR head-to-head in recent meetings
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Stage
|2024-03-28
|RR win by 12 runs
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|RR - 185/5 (20.0)
|DC - 173/5 (20.0)
|Group
|2023-04-08
|RR win by 57 runs
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|RR - 199/4 (20.0)
|DC - 142/9 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-05-11
|DC win by 8 wickets
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
|RR - 160/6 (20.0)
|DC - 161/2 (18.1)
|Group
|2022-04-22
|RR win by 15 runs
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|RR - 222/2 (20.0)
|DC - 207/8 (20.0)
|Group
6:00 PM
Challenges for Delhi Capitals in today's match
On a flat Feroz Shah Kotla deck, the challenge will be two-fold for the DC skipper.
At one end, he would want the Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharmas and Kuldeep Yadavs to restrict the Yashasvi Jaiswals, Sanju Samsons, and Riyan Parags to a manageable level but then with barely 60-metre boundary on one side, it will be a challenge to stop a team, whose jersey's colour (Pink) resembles their overall health.
With 380 runs to his credit and three impactful half-centuries in his kitty, Pant would like to once again perform, especially when his team has been pushed to the wall. He will have new Aussie sensation Fraser-McGurk, who has gone off the boil in the last couple of games.
These two batters can individually change the complexion of a game, but DC will be wary of the Royals' bowling attack, which will pose a very different challenge at the Kotla compared to Sawai Man Singh.
Facing spinners of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre isn't easy, and in veteran Sandeep Sharma, RR has a bowler, who can take pace off the deliveries.
5:57 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
Hello and welcom to our live coverage of Delhi vs Rajasthan match in IPL 2024.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:58 PM IST