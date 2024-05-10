Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Gaikwad wins toss, elects to bowl first
LiveNew Update

GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Gaikwad wins toss, elects to bowl first

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, GT vs CSK full scorecard: Rachin replaces Gleeson in CSK's Playing 11 while Wade and Karthik Tyagi comes in for Saha and Little in GT's XI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
GT vs CSK live cricket score
GT vs CSK live cricket score

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

7:40 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat 21-0 after 2 Overs

7:36 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Santner leaks 14 runs in first over

7:33 PM

Match begins

7:12 PM

Impact sub options for Gujarat

7:11 PM

Impact sub options for Chennai

7:09 PM

GT's Playing 11 for today's match vs Chennai

7:08 PM

CSK Playing 11 for today's match vs Gujarat

7:05 PM

GT Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

7:04 PM

CSK Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

7:03 PM

GT vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:46 PM

IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

6:38 PM

The downfall of Shubman Gill

6:25 PM

CSK look to build on their previous match win

6:14 PM

Key batting and bowling stats to look forward today

6:07 PM

Key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

5:57 PM

CSK vs GT head-to-head in recent meetings

5:56 PM

GT vs CSK head-to-head stats

5:52 PM

GT vs CSK: Squads of both the teams

5:37 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Gujarat vs Chennai

7:40 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat 21-0 after 2 Overs

 
 
Over Summary: Wd 0 1 0 0 1 4  ; Gujarat Titans: 21-0 after 2 Overs  ;  Shubman Gill16(7); Sai Sudharsan 4(5)
 
Tushar Deshpande, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
 
Ball 6: Gill gets an thick outside edge to third man boundary for FOUR.
 
Ball 5: Sudharsan pushes towards mid-off for a single.
 
Ball 4: DOT
 
Ball 3: DOT 
 
Ball 2: Gill collects a single.
 
Ball 1: DOT
 
Ball 1: Deshpande starts with a WIDE down the leg side.

7:36 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Santner leaks 14 runs in first over

 
 
Over Summary: 2 1 4 0 6 1  ; Gujarat Titans: 14-0 after 1 Over  ;  Shubman Gill11(4)Sai Sudharsan3(2)
 
Santner bowls the first over...
 
Ball 6: Gill collects a single
 
Ball 5: Gill smashes a SIX down the ground.
 
Ball 4: DOT
 
Ball 3: Shubman Gill hits a boundary towards point region.
 
Ball 2: Sudharsan collects a single.
 
Ball 1: Sudharsan collects a couple of runs

7:33 PM

Match begins

Mitchell Santner bowls the first over. Sai Sudharsan and Gill are at the crease

7:12 PM

Impact sub options for Gujarat

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav

7:11 PM

Impact sub options for Chennai

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary

7:09 PM

GT's Playing 11 for today's match vs Chennai

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

7:08 PM

CSK Playing 11 for today's match vs Gujarat

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

7:05 PM

GT Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

Wade comes in for Saha who has a niggle. In order to balance the team combination Kartik Tyagi comes in for Jos Little.

7:04 PM

CSK Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

Rachin comes in for Gleeson.

7:03 PM

GT vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first

6:46 PM

IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

 

GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.


CSK Playing 11 probables: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

6:38 PM

The downfall of Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill in IPL 2024
Matches Runs Average Strike rate Dismissals
First 6 Matches 255 51 152 5
Last 5 Matches 67 13.4 102 5
         
Shubman Gill in IPL 2023-2024
Season Innings Average Strike rate 50s/100s
IPL 2023 17 59.3 158 04/03
IPL 2024 11 32.2 138 2/0

6:25 PM

CSK look to build on their previous match win

The manner in which CSK defended a total of 167 in Dharamsala against Punjab Kings will give their fans hope of upping the ante against Titans, who have already lost seven in the tournament so far.
 
A win will take them to third place in the standings, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderbad by virtue of better net run-rate. Among the three teams stuck on 12 points, only CSK (+0.700) enjoys a positive net run-rate.
 
On paper, bottom-placed Titans are still in the mix but with a maximum tally of 14 points, it would be very difficult for the Shubman Gill-led side to get into the top four.
 
The side is low on confidence having managed just one win from their last five matches and has struggled in all departments of the game.

6:14 PM

Key batting and bowling stats to look forward today

Batting Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
MS Dhoni 2 Sixes 250 IPL Career Sixes
MS Dhoni 7 Runs 4500 IPL Career Runs in India
Wriddhiman Saha 67 runs 3000 IPL Career Runs
Anyone 1 Hundred 100 IPL 100s
MS Dhoni 1 Innings 100th IPL Innings for CSK
Shubman Gill 25 Runs 1000 T20 Runs in Ahmedabad
Wriddhiman Saha 4 Fours 300 IPL Career Fours
Sai Sudharsan 69 runs 1000 IPL Runs
Shivam Dube 1 Six 100 IPL Career Sixes
Rahul Tewatia 3 Sixes 50 IPL Career Sixes
Bowling and Fielding Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Rashid Khan 3 wickets 150 IPL Wickets
Josh Little 1 Wicket 150 T20 Career Wickets
Noor Ahmed 4 Wickets 100 T20 Career Wickets

6:07 PM

Key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since IPL 2021 21 4 17
Since IPL 2023 14 3 11
IPL 2024 5 1 4

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  The latter phase of Chennai's campaign will be hit by the absence of key bowlers due to injuries as well as international commitments.
Caught in a mid-table logjam with 12 points from 11 games, the away match against Gujarat will be very important for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men as they are still not assured of a play-off berth and a defeat could really dent their chances.
With Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana out of the tournament due to injuries and Mustafizur Rahman back on national duty, CSK's bowling attack sans Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande can at best be termed second string.
A lot will depend on how the three CSK spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali bowl on a two-paced track.
Yet, the manner in which CSK defended a total of 167 in Dharamsala against Gujarat Titans will give their fans hope of upping the ante against Titans, who have already lost seven in the tournament so far.
A win will take them to third place in the standings, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderbad by virtue of better net run-rate. Among the three teams stuck on 12 points, only CSK (+0.700) enjoys a positive net run-rate.
IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Playing 11
GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav
CSK Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.
 Impact Subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary
How to watch the live telecast of GT vs CSK match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Live streaming
GT vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansChennai Super Kings

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News