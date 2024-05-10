Business Standard
GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs CSK Playing 11: Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana are ruled out of the IPL while Mustafizur Rahman has left the IPL 2024 due to national commitments.

GT vs CSK live cricket score

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  The latter phase of Chennai's campaign will be hit by the absence of key bowlers due to injuries as well as international commitments.

Caught in a mid-table logjam with 12 points from 11 games, the away match against Gujarat will be very important for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men as they are still not assured of a play-off berth and a defeat could really dent their chances.

With Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana out of the tournament due to injuries and Mustafizur Rahman back on national duty, CSK's bowling attack sans Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande can at best be termed second string.

A lot will depend on how the three CSK spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali bowl on a two-paced track.


Yet, the manner in which CSK defended a total of 167 in Dharamsala against Gujarat Titans will give their fans hope of upping the ante against Titans, who have already lost seven in the tournament so far.

A win will take them to third place in the standings, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderbad by virtue of better net run-rate. Among the three teams stuck on 12 points, only CSK (+0.700) enjoys a positive net run-rate.

IPL 2024: GT vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.


CSK Playing 11 probables: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

GT vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Chennai's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of GT vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Live streaming

GT vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:37 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Gujarat vs Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match. Chennai look to keep their Playoffs hopes alive while Gujarat's fortunes are hung by a thread.
Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

