GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator: Do-or-die clash for both sides, toss at 7 pm IST

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans are set to face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30.
Heading into the clash on the back of two consecutive defeats, the Titans will be eager to bounce back. With several big names in their squad, they’ll aim to overcome Mumbai and secure a spot in Qualifier 2. Notably, Gujarat has an impressive track record against the five-time champions and will look to extend that dominance.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have staged a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to the season. With a wealth of experience in high-pressure knockout games and a squad full of match-winners, they will be counting on their composure and past success to carry them through this crucial encounter.
IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11
GT Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan
MI Playing 11 (probables): Johny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Toss:
The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians skipper Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 30).
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Streaming:
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Stay tuned for live updates of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator from Mullanpur.
6:25 PM
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT probable playing 11
6:15 PM
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between GT and RCB from Mullanpur, Chandigarh. This will be a straight knockout match with the winner going to qualifier 2 to play Punjab Kings, while the losing side will be eliminated. So, will GT take a step closer towards their second IPL title, or will MI keep their record-breaking 6th title dream alive? Stay tuned for all the updates.
