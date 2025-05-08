Here's how PBKS, DC players left Dharamsala amid airport shutdown

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned today, the question of how both teams will leave for their next match has taken centre stage. Earlier, PBKS was scheduled to face Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Sunday, but the match was shifted to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium due to rising concerns related to India-Pakistan cross-border tension.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also have to reach Delhi before Sunday as they are scheduled to face Gujarat Titans.

Why are PBKS and DC facing travel issues?

After India’s attack on Pakistan’s terror bases in retaliation for the Pehalgam terror attack, the airports of all cities close to the Indo-Pak border were closed for safety reasons. By the time the airports were shut down, PBKS and DC had already landed in Dharamsala, and their exit route was blocked.

Player safety takes centre stage

More than keeping teams in check with their IPL 2025 schedule, the BCCI wants to get them out of Dharamsala due to safety concerns. Even on Thursday, the match between PBKS and DC was initially reported to be abandoned due to a technical issue, but it was later reported by PTI that it was cancelled after air raid alerts were issued in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

According to The Times of India, the BCCI is now planning to evacuate players, support staff, and broadcast crew with the help of a special train. Initially, it was reported that all the airports near Dharamsala had been closed down due to security reasons. However, no official statement from the BCCI has been issued on this matter.

Both train and bus routes available

While the airports are closed, Dharamsala possesses excellent train and bus connectivity due to being one of the most popular travel destinations in the country. The BCCI can use either of the two modes to get the players out. However, which one they will use will be revealed in due time.