IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an important clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 8, at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. It will be a crucial game for both sides in terms of playoff qualification scenarios. If PBKS win the match, they can confirm their place in the final four then and there. While a loss will not eliminate DC right away, it will definitely hurt their chances significantly, as they will then be just one loss away from certain elimination.

On the other hand, in the reverse case—if DC beat PBKS—both teams will be equal in terms of points and matches remaining. They will then have to win their remaining fixtures to surpass each other in the race to book a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11 (Probables)

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

DC won: 16

PBKS won: 17

No result: 0

PBKS IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

PBKS currently have 15 points from 11 matches. A win against DC on Thursday will not only take them to the top of the points table but will also confirm their place in the playoffs. On the other hand, if they lose, they will need to win just one of their remaining two games to confirm qualification.

DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

DC currently have 13 points from 11 matches. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win two of their remaining three games. However, if they manage to win all three, they can even secure a top-two finish. Conversely, a loss against PBKS will leave them in a do-or-die situation for their final two fixtures.

Squads of Both Teams

PBKS Squad:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

DC Squad:

Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar

IPL 2025 Match on May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Toss, PBKS vs DC Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 8 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on May 8 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Punjab vs Delhi IPL 2025 match?

Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs DC match take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs DC match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 8.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PBKS vs DC will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.