IPL 2025: PBKS-DC match in Dharamsala abandoned due to floodlight failure

IPL 2025: PBKS-DC match in Dharamsala abandoned due to floodlight failure

By the time the match was called off after winning the toss and opting to bat first, PBKS had put themselves in a comfortable situation with the scoreboard showing 122 for 1

Aditya KaushikAnish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Match number 58 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala went anything but smoothly. After being initially delayed by 60 minutes due to rain, the match was abandoned after 10.1 overs in the first innings following a floodlight failure. It began with a single floodlight going off, but soon after, two more floodlights shut down once the players had left the field, leaving only one still operational. 
 
By the time the match was called off after PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first, they had put themselves in a comfortable position with the scoreboard showing 122 for 1. Prabhsimran Singh (50 not out) was at the crease with skipper Shreyas Iyer (0 not out). Priyansh Arya (72) was the only batter to be removed, after losing his wicket to T Natarajan.  Fans asked to leave the stadium  After the floodlights went off, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen requesting fans to leave the stadium.  Check full video here: 
 
   

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

