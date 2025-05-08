IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host PBKS vs MI match on May 11 Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match is scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. This game is part of a 74-match season held across 13 cities, culminating in the final on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Punjab Kings currently occupy third place in the standings, with seven wins and three losses from their first eleven matches. Their most recent victory was a 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue, boosting their confidence as they aim to maintain their strong form.

Delhi Capitals sit fifth in the table, having secured six wins and suffered four losses from eleven matches. Their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain, leaving them eager to get back on track and challenge for a playoff spot.

This match promises to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head

Also Read

Overall

Total matches played: 33

PBKS won: 17

DC won: 16

• At Dharamsala: Mts – 4, PBKS Won – 2, DC Won – 2 No result: 0

• Since 2021: Mts – 7, PBKS Won – 2, DC Won – 5

PBKS vs DC H2H stats Venue M PBKS won DC won NR Arun Jaitley Stadium 12 6 6 0 Brabourne Stadium 1 0 1 0 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 1 0 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 0 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 4 2 2 0 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium 1 1 0 0 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 0 Mangaung Oval 1 1 0 0 Newlands 1 0 1 0 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 7 6 1 0 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 0 1 0 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 1 0

Dharamsala Weather Forecast – PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025