IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, toss stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match is scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. This game is part of a 74-match season held across 13 cities, culminating in the final on May 25 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Punjab Kings currently occupy third place in the standings, with seven wins and three losses from their first eleven matches. Their most recent victory was a 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue, boosting their confidence as they aim to maintain their strong form.
Delhi Capitals sit fifth in the table, having secured six wins and suffered four losses from eleven matches. Their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain, leaving them eager to get back on track and challenge for a playoff spot.
This match promises to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the league standings.
PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head
Overall
Total matches played: 33
PBKS won: 17
DC won: 16
No result: 0
• At Dharamsala: Mts – 4, PBKS Won – 2, DC Won – 2
• Since 2021: Mts – 7, PBKS Won – 2, DC Won – 5
|PBKS vs DC H2H stats
|Venue
|M
|PBKS won
|DC won
|NR
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|12
|6
|6
|0
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mangaung Oval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Newlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
Dharamsala Weather Forecast – PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025
Rain could play spoilsport in the PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala, with a 75% chance of showers forecasted during the game. Weather conditions are expected to remain cool throughout the day, with temperatures likely to peak at 21°C and drop to a minimum of around 17°C. The high probability of rain might disrupt play or cause delays, which could impact both teams' strategies. The overcast conditions might also favour the bowlers, making it crucial for teams to adapt quickly. Fans and players alike will be keeping a close eye on the weather updates leading up to the match. Dharamsala Stadium, Himachal Pradesh: Toss Stats
|Dharamsala key toss stats
|Category
|Stat
|Matches Played
|14
|Matches Won Batting First
|9 (64.29%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|5 (35.71%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|6 (42.86%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|8 (57.14%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)