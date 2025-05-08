IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8, in Match No. 58 of IPL 2025.

The visiting side, Delhi Capitals, will be desperate to end their poor run when they face an in-form Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL clash on Thursday. With just one win in their last five games, DC sit fifth with 13 points and must bounce back to stay in the playoff race. Their top-order woes continue, with Karun Nair and Abishek Porel failing to fire, while KL Rahul has struggled for consistency. However, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs have shown promise in the lower order.

On the other hand, the home team, Punjab Kings, have been dominant, with seven wins from 11 matches. Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Priyansh Arya have led a strong batting unit, while their bowling, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, has been equally potent. With DC's form dipping and Punjab in top gear, the contest at Dharamsala promises high stakes and intensity. DC’s bowlers must step up to halt PBKS’s momentum.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: Pitch Report for PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025

The pitch at Dharamsala has favoured stroke-makers, offering good bounce and carry, ideal for fluent batting. With an average of 31.5 per batter, a strike rate above 145, and a scoring rate of 9.2 per over in IPL 2025, high scores are expected. Pacers may find early movement, but spinners have had limited impact due to the true surface. The thin air and quick outfield further aid scoring, making chasing the preferred option for captains.

Punjab Kings’ Record at HPCA Stadium

Punjab Kings have so far played 14 matches at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium, out of which they have lost eight and won six.

Delhi Capitals’ Record at HPCA Stadium

VENUE – HPCA STADIUM, DHARAMSALA (IN IPL SINCE 2023) • Matches - 5, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 1 • Avg 1st Inns score – 209/6 • Lowest Total Defended – 167, Highest Target Chased – 188 • 200+ Totals: 3 times in 5 matches | Sixes Per Match - 21 • Pace: Overs% - 71, Wkts – 48, Avg – 29.2, Eco – 10.1, SR – 17.4 Spin: Overs% - 29, Wkts – 17, Avg – 31.1, Eco – 9.2, SR – 20.4 • Winning Score at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (in IPL since 2023) ◦ 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 0 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 1 • Overall team record: ◦ PBKS: Mts – 14, Won – 6, Lost – 8 (Win % - 43) ◦ DC: Mts – 4, Won – 2, Lost – 2 (Win % - 50) DC have clashed with PBKS four times at the HPCA Stadium, with both teams winning two matches each.

Recent Match at HPCA Stadium

The last match played here was Match No. 54 of IPL 2024 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, PBKS, batting first, posted 236 for 5 on the board. In reply, DC could only reach 199 for 7 as PBKS won the game by 37 runs.

Other Key Stats at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, 14 matches have been played, showcasing a slight advantage for teams batting first, who have won nine games (64.28%), compared to five wins (35.72%) for teams chasing. Interestingly, winning the toss hasn't translated into consistent success, as teams losing the toss have won more matches (eight wins, 57.14%) than those winning it (six wins, 42.86%). There have been no matches affected by weather, with zero no-results.

The highest individual score at this venue is 106 by Adam Gilchrist for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 17 May 2011. Amit Mishra holds the best bowling figures at the ground, taking 4 for 9 for Deccan Chargers against Punjab Kings on 21 May 2011.

The highest team total is 241 for 7, achieved by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings on 9 May 2024, while the lowest is 116 by Punjab Kings in that 2011 encounter with Deccan Chargers. The highest successful run chase at Dharamsala stands at 178 for 5 by Deccan Chargers, also against Punjab Kings, on 16 April 2010.