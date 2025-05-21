How MI have performed in do-or-die league games in IPL over the years

The playoff qualification drama of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has come down to the wire. When the five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take the field at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21, both teams will desperately need to win the match to finish in the top four positions in the IPL 2025 points table. When the season started, everyone would have said that DC would walk away with an easy win, but as the season has progressed, MI have changed the scale and will walk in as the favourites to win the match.

MI will be favourites not only because of their current form but also because of how they have performed in do-or-die league games in the IPL over the years. They have been one of the most successful teams when it comes to securing wins in must-win games. So before they host DC in a must-win game of IPL 2025, let's take a look at how they have performed in similar matches in the tournament's history.

The 2014 Miracle: Net Run Rate Drama

In one of the most thrilling finishes in IPL history, MI needed not just a win but a specific margin of victory to qualify for the playoffs in their final league game against Rajasthan Royals. Batting second, MI chased down 190 in just 14.4 overs, thanks to Corey Anderson’s explosive 95*. A boundary off the final ball from Aditya Tare sealed qualification on net run rate—one of the most iconic do-or-die wins in IPL history.

2015: From Bottom to Champions

After losing five of their first six matches in IPL 2015, MI needed to win nearly every remaining game to qualify. They did just that—winning seven of their last eight league games to make the playoffs. Their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league match, where they restricted SRH to just 113, was effectively a knockout. MI not only qualified but went on to win the title that season.

2017: Top Finish After Bouncing Back

Though MI had a relatively smooth season in 2017, a loss in the penultimate league match meant their final game against KKR was a must-win to finish in the top two. They delivered under pressure, defeating KKR convincingly and eventually went on to win the title that year as well.

2021: A Do-or-Die With a Twist

In IPL 2021, MI needed to beat SRH by a massive margin (170+ runs) to overtake KKR on net run rate and qualify. Batting first, MI posted 235/9 with Ishan Kishan scoring a rapid 84. Despite a strong effort, MI could only win by 42 runs—falling short of the qualification mark. While they didn’t make it, their performance in the do-or-die clash showed their fighting spirit.

2023: Chasing a Playoff Spot on the Last Day

In IPL 2023, MI once again found themselves in a last-day scenario. They needed to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and hope RCB lost their match. MI did their part, chasing down 200+ with Cameron Green scoring a stunning century. RCB’s loss later in the day confirmed MI’s playoff qualification—another clutch performance when it mattered most.