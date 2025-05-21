IPL 2025: MI vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21, in Match 63 of IPL 2025 — a clash crucial to both teams’ playoff hopes. A win for MI secures their playoff berth alongside RCB, GT, and PBKS. A loss, however, would mean MI must win their final game and hope DC lose theirs to stay in contention. For DC, the stakes are higher — a defeat will officially knock them out of playoff contention, making them the sixth team to exit the tournament. But a win keeps them alive; they’ll then just need to beat PBKS in their final game. If PBKS later defeat MI, DC can qualify with 15 points. With high pressure and playoff drama looming, this contest promises intense cricketing action.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs DC, IPL 2025

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is traditionally batting-friendly, promising plenty of runs in the upcoming game. However, fast bowlers who hit the right lengths — especially in the powerplay — can extract early movement, as pacers have done in recent times. Dew is expected to play a role in the latter stages, making bowling second trickier. As a result, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bowl first. Teams will also have the option to change the ball if grip becomes an issue.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (since IPL 2024)

Matches – 13 | Bat 1st Won – 6 | Bat 2nd Won – 7

Avg 1st inns score – 181/7

Lowest total defended – 169 | Highest target chased – 197

200+ totals: 7 times in 13 matches | Sixes per match – 18

Pace: Overs% – 71 | Wkts – 98 | Avg – 29.7 | Eco – 9.9 | SR – 17.9

Spin: Overs% – 29 | Wkts – 33 | Avg – 28.6 | Eco – 8.1 | SR – 21.3

Recent match at Wankhede Stadium

Also Read

The last match played here was Match 56 of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In that game, MI posted 155/8 batting first, while GT chased down the revised target of 147 under the D/L method on the last ball, with three wickets to spare.

Other key stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table, teams eliminated from playoffs race; MI, DC chances Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted a total of 122 T20 matches. Of these, teams batting first have won 56 matches, while teams chasing have emerged victorious in 66 games, meaning the chasing side has had a slight edge with a win percentage of approximately 54.10%, compared to 45.90% for teams batting first. Teams that won the toss have secured 64 wins (52.46%), while those losing the toss have managed 58 wins (47.54%), indicating a relatively balanced impact of the toss. Notably, there have been no matches ending without a result.

The venue has witnessed some remarkable individual and team performances over the years. The highest individual score recorded at Wankhede is an unbeaten 133 by AB de Villiers for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on May 10, 2015. The best bowling figures at the stadium are 5 for 18, achieved twice — first by Harbhajan Singh for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings on April 22, 2011, and later by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8, 2022.

RCB also hold the record for the highest team total at the venue with 235 for 1 against MI in the same match where de Villiers scored his 133*. At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest team total registered is 67 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians on May 16, 2008. The highest successful run chase at Wankhede came when MI chased down 214 against Rajasthan Royals on April 30, 2023.